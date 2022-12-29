ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harveys Lake, PA

GFWC-West Side sponsors a tree to help Victims Resource Center

By Staff Report
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gJeb_0jyGsfof00
Pictured are several members of the GFWC–West Side tree decorating committee. Front row, left to right, kneeling: Gina Rushkowski, Mary Latish, Irene Markiewicz; standing: Christina Kinsman and Bonnie MacDonald. 2nd row, left to right: Barbara Roche, Mary Pat Connell Deidre Kaminski and Catherine Laskaris. 3rd Row, left to right: Patty Kopec, Becky McCone, Rosemary Lusah and Eileen Gallagher, GFWC-West Side president.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HARVEYS LAKE — The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC)-West Side is sponsoring a Christmas tree, with proceeds benefiting Victims Resource Center, as a part of the annual Parade of Trees at Grotto Pizza, Harveys Lake.

Club members urge the general public to go out and vote for some beautiful trees and wonderful local nonprofit organizations.

Anyone can vote for the GFWC-West Side Tree by making a donation at Grotto Pizza at Harvey’s Lake through Saturday, Dec. 31. Each vote costs $1.

West Side is part of GFWC Pennsylvania and of the world’s largest and oldest women’s volunteer service organization. GFWC members are united by a dedication to community improvement through volunteer service. For information on joining the Club ask any member of please go to the Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/gfwcwestside.

Victims Resource Center provides a comprehensive range of services to meet the special needs of crime victims, to address issues of violence on an individual and community level and to increase the understanding of the impact of crime on victims to improve their quality of care. For more information, go to https://vrcnepa.org/

Grotto Pizza at Harveys Lake has been hosting the Parade of Trees for over 26 years to benefit area nonprofits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Many area events planned for Anthracite Mining History Month

WILKES-BARRE — Professor Bob Wolensky, the Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College this week announced that a regional observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month will take place during January. A variety of programs will be featured in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazle Township, Ashley, Plymouth, Nanticoke, Pittston, Bethlehem, Shamokin, and...
ASHLEY, PA
Times Leader

Revelers celebrate new tradition in Plains

PLAINS TWP. — Residents and community leaders ushered in the new year with a unique celebration which they hope will become a tradition. The first annual “brick drop” found nearly 100 people counting down to midnight at the township fire house on Second Street. The celebration also included a non-alcoholic toast, refreshments, music and live streaming of the New York City countdown on a giant widescreen television.
PLAINS, PA
Times Leader

Some people show their goodness, others not so much

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It’s always a bit dangerous to editorialize about a live news story while it’s underway, but there are some important observations we would like to make about Ed Lewis’ Friday report on a GoFundMe account set up to assist a homeless man named Eli and his dog, Ruby.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

PSP: One injured in Old Forge gentlemen’s club shooting

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A woman is in critical condition after a shooting outside an Old Forge gentlemen’s club early Sunday morning, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a release issued by the state police, the shooting occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m....
OLD FORGE, PA
Times Leader

Two officers injured following pursuit arrest

PLYMOUTH — A Wilkes-Barre man initiated a pursuit reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph on multiple residential streets that ended with his arrest after a struggle with several police officers Monday night. Wesley James Autrey Jr., 48, of South Franklin Street, was found with 26 packages bags of...
PLYMOUTH, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County government study commission debated

Urban pushing to give voters option of exploring changes to home rule charter. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Councilman Stephen J. Urban is pushing for an elected commission to study the county’s government structure and decide if a change should be put before voters.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Hazle Twp. gas station robbed at gunpoint

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Sunoco Gas Station in Hazle Township was robbed Friday evening by a man armed with a handgun, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Patrol unit members from the Hazleton barracks of the state police were called to...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

Local Roundup: Faux scores 20 to lead Dallas past Lake-Lehman

DALLAS – Cameron Faux scored all of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter to lead Dallas past Lake-Lehman 72-30 in a high school boys basketball game on Monday night. Faux hit six 3-pointers in the first eight minuted as the Mountaineers raced out to a 35-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
LEHMAN, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy