GFWC-West Side sponsors a tree to help Victims Resource Center

Pictured are several members of the GFWC–West Side tree decorating committee. Front row, left to right, kneeling: Gina Rushkowski, Mary Latish, Irene Markiewicz; standing: Christina Kinsman and Bonnie MacDonald. 2nd row, left to right: Barbara Roche, Mary Pat Connell Deidre Kaminski and Catherine Laskaris. 3rd Row, left to right: Patty Kopec, Becky McCone, Rosemary Lusah and Eileen Gallagher, GFWC-West Side president.

HARVEYS LAKE — The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC)-West Side is sponsoring a Christmas tree, with proceeds benefiting Victims Resource Center, as a part of the annual Parade of Trees at Grotto Pizza, Harveys Lake.

Club members urge the general public to go out and vote for some beautiful trees and wonderful local nonprofit organizations.

Anyone can vote for the GFWC-West Side Tree by making a donation at Grotto Pizza at Harvey’s Lake through Saturday, Dec. 31. Each vote costs $1.

West Side is part of GFWC Pennsylvania and of the world’s largest and oldest women’s volunteer service organization. GFWC members are united by a dedication to community improvement through volunteer service. For information on joining the Club ask any member of please go to the Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/gfwcwestside.

Victims Resource Center provides a comprehensive range of services to meet the special needs of crime victims, to address issues of violence on an individual and community level and to increase the understanding of the impact of crime on victims to improve their quality of care. For more information, go to https://vrcnepa.org/

Grotto Pizza at Harveys Lake has been hosting the Parade of Trees for over 26 years to benefit area nonprofits.