NFL announces game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday afternoon the NFL announced the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week. The game was first suspended and then postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night. The Bills announced Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains there Tuesday in critical condition. You can find more information here.
Damar Hamlin: player devoted to family and charity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Damar Hamlin, also known as D Ham, joined the Buffalo Bills in 2021 as a 6th-round draft pick. The 24-year-old made his NFL debut on September 12, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He appeared in 14 games during the 2021 season. Hamlin was a member...
