Plato called to aid in Wright County fire
The Plato Fire Department was called at about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday to assist firefighters in Wright County with a structure fire. It was in the 8800 block of Highway H, authorities said.
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
Missouri state trooper hit by truck on New Year’s Eve, airlifted to St. Louis
A Missouri state trooper was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis after being hit by a truck on New Year's Eve.
MSHP trooper struck by vehicle, injured in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Crawford County Saturday that left a trooper seriously injured. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday about four miles west of Sullivan on South Outer Road, which runs alongside Interstate 44. According to MSHP,...
Horses Injured When Trailer Overturns On Route Y
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.-- A horse trailer overturned on Monday, injuring two horses. The accident occurred Monday, Jan. 2, on Route Y, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. The driver was not injured but the two horses sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local veterinarian. Don't worry, boat happy!
Osage Beach man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
An Osage Beach man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dean Guiducci, 69, fell off his dock and into the lake on the afternoon of December 22. The incident occurred at the 20 mile mark of the Osage arm of the lake. Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
Resident living in converted bus in Phelps County loses home to fire
A resident living in a converted bus in Phelps County loses their home in a fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fully involved bus fire in the 20000 block of Highway P yesterday. The bus had been converted to a permanent living space. The occupant suffered burns but refused medical treatment. The bus is a total loss.
Maries County Fatal
A 71-year-old Saint James man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 1:04 Thursday afternoon on Highway 28, a mile and a half east of Highway 63 in Maries County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by Gary L. Stearns ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Stearns was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene at 2:28 pm. He was not wearing a safety device.
Lake Area Life Expectancy Varies In New Report
Life expectancy in Lake Area counties varies significantly in the latest analysis done for U.S. News and World Report. Camden County’s average is tops at 80.2 years which is 3.6 years higher than the Missouri average of 76.6 years. And Miller County is above the statewide curve. Life expectancy...
CROCKER MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES AFTER INCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Crocker man has been charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County after an incident on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responding to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 70 came into contact with Justin Smith. While speaking with Smith, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol, blood shot eyes and slurred speech. While a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer was speaking with him, the Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy observed Smith grab a liquor bottle and attempt to open it while seated in his vehicle. Smith was asked several times to exit the vehicle to which he refused. Smith then began to reach near the center console of his vehicle at which time officers again ordered him out of the vehicle.
Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Pine Hill Cemetery in St. James was vandalized by a group of teens. With the help of the Phelps County Sheriff, the cemetery board and the Phelps County Monument Company, the damaged headstones were repaired. Cemetery Board Member Chester Crider said headstones were pushed over twice before the cemetery installed security The post Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire causes estimated $250,000 in damage to Golden Corral
A structure fire late Saturday has temporarily closed The Golden Corral at 3421 Clark Lane. No one was inside the restaurant at the time, and no injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department.
A single-vehicle traffic accident just before midnight Thursday night sent a Pulaski County motorist to the hospital
A single-vehicle traffic accident just before midnight Thursday night sent a Pulaski County motorist to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. According to the highway patrol, 45-year-old Johnathon L. Shults of Dixon was injured when his 2005 Ram 2500 ran off the right side of the roadway, returned, then traveled off the left side of the highway, and overturned. The accident occurred on Highway 28 at Colorado Road in Pulaski County.
Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked an unusual crash scene Friday morning when a semi-truck hauling pigs overturned on a Miller County road. The post Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway County pair arrested with methamphetamine during recent drug bust
Two people are arrested during a drug raid in Callaway County. Justin Thurston, 39, was taken into custody early Friday morning in the Fulton area. He’s facing a possible charge of possession of a controlled substance. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Atterberry, 37, was arrested on the same charge. Callaway County deputies...
Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after vehicle stop in Saline County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, A Marshall Police Department Officer conducted a stop of a vehicle on West Arrow Street in Marshall due to what appeared to the officer as a domestic incident between a male driver and a female passenger. The Officer also observed no front plate on the vehicle.
Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia teenager has been charged and arrested in relation to an October shooting in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive near Indian Hills Park. Anthony Smith Jr., 17, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. No court date The post Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Over six grams of meth found after search warrant in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Early Friday morning, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Fulton Police Department executed a search warrant on Callaway Drive in Fulton. Officials say, over six grams of meth were found during the search. Justin W. Thurston, 39, and Elizabeth A. Atterberry, 37, were arrested by The post Over six grams of meth found after search warrant in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
