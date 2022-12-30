Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash
OAK HILL, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 a.m. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that three vehicles were driving on Jones Ave., and two […]
Man sentenced to 3 years for attempt to distribute Heroin in and around Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley man was sentenced to prison last week for his attempts to sell heroin in the Raleigh County area. Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, was sentenced on Friday, December 30, 2022, to three years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with […]
Man arrested after not paying for his meal in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he didn’t pay for the meal he ate. According to Beckley Police, on December 28, 2022, officers responded to the Omelet Shop about a man who left without paying his bill. Police found the suspect, Craig Clacker, in the parking lot of the Little General. Clacker admitted that he ate a meal at the Omelet Shop and advised that he did not pay because he had no money. He also stated that he thought they would give it to him. When police spoke to management, they confirmed that Clacker ate a meal valued at $22.45 and left without paying his bill.
Route 20 fully open after ‘huge rock slide’ in Webster County, West Virginia
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Webster County 911 said West Virginia Route 20 is fully open again after a “huge rock slide” that partially blocked the road. The incident happened Friday about two miles from Webster Springs, West Virginia. Webster County 911 said the West Virginia Division of Highways had one lane open on McQuire […]
Authorities release names of 2 men found in Elk River in West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 31, 2022, 4:19 p.m.): West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released the names of the two men who jumped into the Elk River and were later found dead. WVSP says Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw two men — Derek Lee Smith, 29, and Darrius James Nottingham Jr., 61, both of Duck, West Virginia — walking […]
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
