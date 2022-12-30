ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Smoke-free Louisiana offers help for New Year resolutions

 4 days ago
Many people take advantage of the New Year to set resolutions for a better, more successful period of personal and professional growth and development. The Smoke-free Louisiana coalition includes the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation and numerous health organizations. The Coalition is celebrating its own successes in the past year and offering helpful guidelines for those hoping to start the new year with less reliance on tobacco and vaping products.

The Coalition works primarily to support and encourage communities to make all workplaces smoke-free by passing comprehensive ordinances that protect all workers. Louisiana passed a statewide law in 2006 that protected most workers from dangerous secondhand smoke, but that law allowed numerous loopholes for such businesses as hotels, bars, and casinos. Since then, numerous communities have closed those loopholes by passing their own local ordinances protecting all workers.

Alexandria, Louisiana. was the first city to pass these protections and celebrated its 10 th anniversary of smoke-free workplaces this past year. Other major cities followed suit including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Monroe, Lafayette and, most recently, Shreveport, which celebrated its one-year anniversary in August. During 2022, three other cities—New Iberia; Campti; and Farmerville—joined the growing list of communities protecting its workers. Currently, more than 30 municipalities have passed such protections. Jefferson Parish and Lake Charles/Calcasieu Parish remain the largest communities without such worker protections.

Another area of success listed by the Coalition is the 8.2% increase in Quitline calls (2714 to 2937) during the year by smokers seeking help in quitting smoking, using any tobacco product, or vaping. As the New Year offers many smokers an opportunity to address their addictions, the Coalition offers these suggestions:

  • There is no sure way to quit, but EVERYONE CAN no matter how long you have smoked.
  • Quitting “Cold Turkey” is not always the best method for everyone—you must find what works for you.
  • If you can’t quit on a “Special Day” like New Years, quit on a Monday—there are 52 of them!
  • Research shows medications and counseling can be very successful methods.
  • Nicotine Replacement Therapy has proven to be successful. Please see a physician for details and prescriptions if necessary.
  • Over-the-counter medications such as patches, gum and lozenges are also proven to be helpful.
  • Know your triggers and avoid them.
  • Cravings only last a short time—stay busy and active until they pass.
  • Eat healthy, drink plenty of water and try to get some exercise.
  • Reward yourself for small milestones.
  • Ask family and friends for support and reminders.
  • Don’t be hard on yourself if you slip.
  • Never quit quitting.
  • Help is available 24/7 through the Quitwithusla.org website
  • Additional help is available through the phone at 1-800 QUITNOW (784-8669)
  • You can also text READY to 200-400 to enroll in the Text2Quit Program which is free to Louisiana residents 18+.

For more information, visit Quitwithusla.org .

Moonlight58
4d ago

I smoke an ecig, I have tried to quit, at this point I don't see it happening! I laugh you say these places are smoke free funny how I see workers smoking all the time! Really? Nothing is smoke free

