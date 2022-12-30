ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermon, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night

Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond

SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
SMITHFIELD, ME
boothbayregister.com

A Christmas angel

After surviving the Friday, Dec. 23 storm in an area along the river in East Boothbay, no power cuts. No trees down. All goes quiet by midnight. Then at 1 a.m. there is a power cut that seems to affect 55% of Lincoln County until 8:30 a.m. What was that. Haven't seen an explanation. But still was happy power was restored in time for Xmas.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wabi.tv

Messology Maine hosts NYE “Noon Years” Party for kids

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Messology Maine hosted its first New Year’s event Saturday, called “Noon Year’s” for local families. Located in the Bangor Mall, children and their parents were invited to celebrate the holiday. Party offerings included crafts, cookies, dancing, and watching a glow in the dark ball drop at noon to ring in the new year.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading

Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
GARLAND, ME
WGME

Game wardens recover drowning victim from North Pond

SMITHFIELD, Maine (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they recovered the body of a Smithfield man from North Pond Sunday afternoon. Wardens say 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader was driving his side-by-side UTV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. Sunday when his UTV broke through the ice.
SMITHFIELD, ME
newscentermaine.com

Smithfield man dies after side-by-side crashes through ice

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine game wardens recovered the body of a Smithfield man whose ATV broke through the ice Sunday on North Pond. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was driving a side-by-side ATV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield at about 1 a.m. New Year's Day when the vehicle broke through the ice, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The group was attempting to return home after leaving a friend's residence, the release said.
SMITHFIELD, ME
Yanasa TV

Maine farm to table producers featured in new documentary.

Bison tacos by Chef Joe Robbins at Bissell Brothers Brewery in Milo, Maine.Photo byMeet My Neighbor Productions, Inc. Chef Joe Robbins of Bissell Brothers Brewery in Milo Maine will appear in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison.
MILO, ME
Q 96.1

Is Stephen King’s House In Bangor Haunted?

The Ghosts of Carmel Maine channel featuring Kent Burris and the Lamb House, are paranormal investigators, who break down the history of historical hauntings and the study of the paranormal, right here in the greater Bangor area. In their most recent video, they tackle one of Bangor's most famous landmarks,...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently

I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Beloved Bangor woman passes away after battling cancer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away. In a post from Specialty Sweets - they say Eliza Butler passed away Sunday morning peacefully and surrounded by so many who love her. They say her family wants everyone to know...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy