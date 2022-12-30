Read full article on original website
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
All aboard! Mainers reflect on 21 years of Downeaster service
PORTLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster is now 21 years old and has carried more than 8.4 million riders since its inception. In 2022, the train carried 467,000 passengers, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. “Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93%...
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
wabi.tv
Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
wabi.tv
Winterport School hosting spaghetti dinner for boy who needs a kidney
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been following the story of a boy from Winterport who had both of his kidneys removed. An event is being planned for next weekend to help out the family. Five-year-old Grayson Witham was able to come home for Christmas, but he and his family...
boothbayregister.com
A Christmas angel
After surviving the Friday, Dec. 23 storm in an area along the river in East Boothbay, no power cuts. No trees down. All goes quiet by midnight. Then at 1 a.m. there is a power cut that seems to affect 55% of Lincoln County until 8:30 a.m. What was that. Haven't seen an explanation. But still was happy power was restored in time for Xmas.
wabi.tv
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
wabi.tv
Messology Maine hosts NYE “Noon Years” Party for kids
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Messology Maine hosted its first New Year’s event Saturday, called “Noon Year’s” for local families. Located in the Bangor Mall, children and their parents were invited to celebrate the holiday. Party offerings included crafts, cookies, dancing, and watching a glow in the dark ball drop at noon to ring in the new year.
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
wabi.tv
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
wabi.tv
Fairfield Antiques Mall holds 11th annual “Hangover Sale” to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Fairfield Antiques Mall held its 11th annual hangover sale on Sunday... The event, which is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Maine, drew treasure-hunters of all ages and interests. It was easy to get lost in the five floors of merchandise, but hard to not find something you like-- especially at 20-50% off!
WGME
Game wardens recover drowning victim from North Pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they recovered the body of a Smithfield man from North Pond Sunday afternoon. Wardens say 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader was driving his side-by-side UTV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. Sunday when his UTV broke through the ice.
newscentermaine.com
Smithfield man dies after side-by-side crashes through ice
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine game wardens recovered the body of a Smithfield man whose ATV broke through the ice Sunday on North Pond. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was driving a side-by-side ATV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield at about 1 a.m. New Year's Day when the vehicle broke through the ice, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The group was attempting to return home after leaving a friend's residence, the release said.
Maine farm to table producers featured in new documentary.
Bison tacos by Chef Joe Robbins at Bissell Brothers Brewery in Milo, Maine.Photo byMeet My Neighbor Productions, Inc. Chef Joe Robbins of Bissell Brothers Brewery in Milo Maine will appear in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison.
Waterville Woman ‘Acting Erratically’ Stopped With Loaded Firearms in Her Car @ Colby College
A Waterville woman has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed chase through the city of Waterville early Monday morning. According to an article by WGME 13, the police received a call early Monday that a Waterville resident was 'acting erratically' in her Elm Street home and that she was armed with both a pistol and a rifle.
Is Stephen King’s House In Bangor Haunted?
The Ghosts of Carmel Maine channel featuring Kent Burris and the Lamb House, are paranormal investigators, who break down the history of historical hauntings and the study of the paranormal, right here in the greater Bangor area. In their most recent video, they tackle one of Bangor's most famous landmarks,...
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
wabi.tv
Beloved Bangor woman passes away after battling cancer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away. In a post from Specialty Sweets - they say Eliza Butler passed away Sunday morning peacefully and surrounded by so many who love her. They say her family wants everyone to know...
