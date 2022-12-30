Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Township of East Brunswick Celebrates Sister City Agreement with Yavne, IsraelMorristown MinuteEast Brunswick, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Related
Dump truck overturns after colliding with car in Piscataway
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- A dump truck and a car were involved in a crash in Piscataway on Monday.It happened around 4 p.m. at Haines Avenue and New Durham Road.A dump truck could be seen overturned onto its side next to a silver sedan.Watch Chopper 2 over the sceneWhen the truck overturned, its contents crashed onto the other vehicle.The roof of the vehicle had to be cut off in order to extricate the driver.Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.The cause of the crash is unknown.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Eight Fatal Accidents In Lakewood In 2022 As State Sees Highest Death Toll In 15 Years
Eight people were killed on Lakewood streets in 2022, as the state recorded its highest death toll on roads statewide in 15 years, with a total of 705 people killed on New Jersey streets. Included in the eight Lakewood fatalities, two were pedestrians and two were cyclists. The rest were...
Trenton, NJ, Man Dies In South Brunswick Crash
January 1, 2023 SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MERCER)–South Brunswick Police reported that Malachi Marseille, 23-years-old of Trenton has died in a…
Prosecutor: Mays Landing, New Jersey, Fatal Single Car Crash
We have confirmed the following information about a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the driver, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle. The crash occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023 on the Black Horse Pike, near Pinehurst Drive in Hamilton Township, (Mays Landing) New Jersey at 9:26 a.m.
Police: 23-year-old dead following South Brunswick crash
The incident happened Saturday morning on Route 1 South near Greenview Ave.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Vehicle Bursts Into Flames in Gas Station in Lakewood
A vehicle burst into flames inside a gas station on route 88 in Lakewood this evening. It happened shortly after 7:00 PM at the intersection of Rt. 88 and Chambers Bridge Road. Nobody was injured. (TLS-95/Carlos A., Natalie DS)
Jersey Proud: Hadden Heights man completes around-the-world trip on foot
Hadden Heights resident Tom Turcich walked across the Delaware River with his dog Savannah over the summer, ending a seven-year journey.
Candle Causes Fire In South Brunswick Cemetery
December 29, 2022 SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–South Brunswick police say that on Wednesday December 28, 2022, at 11:40 a.m., Monmouth…
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ
Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
Romantic and unique places in NJ to take a date
So here's the situation, you meet someone you like and you think it could turn into something. You ask him or her out. They say yes. Now you have to come up with someplace to take them. Thank God you live in New Jersey. The challenge of dating, especially with...
thelakewoodscoop.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Driver Charged With DUI After Causing Serious Accident in Lakewood
A serious accident caused by an alleged drunk driver was caught on surveillance video obtained by TLS. The accident happened around 11:35 PM Friday night at the intersection of Cross Street and Massachusetts Avenue in Lakewood. Video shows the alleged drunk driver apparently speeding through the intersection, colliding with another...
glensidelocal.com
Numerous departments respond to large building fire in Upper Moreland
The Upper Moreland Fire Department and the Willow Grove Fire Company were dispatched at 4:35am on December 29 for a building fire on the 400 block of Bensal Road, Upper Moreland Township. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire on the second floor. The incident is still under investigation at this...
wrnjradio.com
Report: High levels of dangerous radon gas detected in 10% of New Jersey homes
NEW JERSEY – Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and the “State of Lung Cancer” report reveals that it is detected at high levels in about 10% of homes in New Jersey. During January for Radon Action Month, the American Lung Association in New...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
southjerseyobserver.com
Deptford Twp. Police Attempting to Locate Missing Teen
The Deptford Township Police Department is currently attempting to locate Samantha Dippold. Samantha is a 17-year-old female from the Westville Oaks section of the township. The female was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, creamed colored shirt, and black pants. Samantha was last observed at 12:53 pm voluntarily entering the...
Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)
Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in their private room in the hospital's award-winning, newly-designed Mother-Baby Unit.
centraljersey.com
Investigation underway of fire at detached pole barn in Hillsborough
Police and fire are investigating a fire at a detached pole barn at a property on Pirozzi Lane, according to the Hillsborough Police Department. Arriving units discovered that the detached pole barn on the property was fully engulfed in flames when they responded at approximately 12:29 p.m. on Dec. 30, according to police.
Guy Fieri Names His Favorite Diner And Burger In New Jersey
Food Network's Guy Fieri has become the authority on good eating. Every restaurant that he walks into, no doubt wants his approval. I'm just going to say it, Guy is the Food Network's answer to Oprah. If you were lucky enough for Guy to bless your restaurant, it is like...
Gruesome: 10 People Were Murdered in This One South Jersey House
This is one of those things that as a life-long resident of South Jersey, I knew absolutely nothing about. But the more I read about it, I became more and more intrigued about what happened inside this rather innocent-looking house. Truth be told, I have driven past this house numerous...
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shorehttp://midjersey.news
Comments / 0