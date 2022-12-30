Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Trash Collection Delays Cause Overflowing Cans and Frustration for Dallas ResidentsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Eater
Dallas celebrates New Year's Eve with fireworks tonight
There will be a fireworks show in downtown Dallas this evening to ring in the new year. The show is sponsored by Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investments. The show will be one of the largest in the southwest.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Maria’s Mexican Kitchen in Fort Worth
It’s been a while since we headed to Cowtown, so we were surprised when we saw that Hofffbrau’s Steakhouse near the Fort Worth Zoo and Colonial Country Club was no longer in business. Sadly, it closed in 2020, and in May 2021, Maria’s Mexican Kitchen opened in its place. This spot is owned by chef Felipe Armenta, who has been plating some of the best dishes in Fort Worth since he opened The Tavern in 2011, followed by Press Café, Cork & Pig Tavern and Pacific Table (to name just a few).
richardsontoday.com
Gift Plants: What to Do with Poinsettias and Christmas Cacti After the Holidays
As the holiday season comes to an end, often so do many plants that are popular holiday gifts, such as poinsettias and Christmas cacti. While these plants can be a challenge to keep healthy, the Dallas County Master Gardener Association offers information for those who want to try. Both plants can do well in pots, and have very specific light, shade and temperature needs.
These spots have the best thick bacon in Dallas: Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, lunch, dinner, shoot, even dessert, you can’t go wrong with having bacon a part of any meal you’re sitting down for. While the new year is here, Friday December 30 was National Bacon Day, “It’s an incredibly versatile food. You can eat it on a burger if you’re ready for a major calorie-fest.
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Dallas
Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth family’s home burns on New Year’s Eve
FORT WORTH, Texas - The American Red Cross is helping a Fort Worth family who lost their home to a fire on New Year’s Eve. The fire department said two children were walking home around 6 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from a house on Escalante Avenue, south of Interstate 30.
This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!
It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
dallasexpress.com
Local Chocolate Shop Nationally Ranked
Craving chocolate? Want to visit one of the highest-ranking chocolate shops in the U.S.? Don’t worry — it’s local. On a list of the top 24 chocolate shops compiled by American Attractions, Dallas’ very own Kate Weiser’s Chocolate ranked at No.14. Kate Weiser’s specialty bonbons...
advocatemag.com
A pic of the long pre-new year line at Spec’s goes viral
If you’re wondering what’s open Jan 1-2, we have you covered right here. Of note, no hard booze is sold in Dallas Sunday or Monday. And as this bird’s-eye-view photo of a long and winding queue at Spec’s at Walnut Hill and Central makes it way around the inter webs, speculation abounds — are people this desperate over the prospect of two full days of closed liquor stores? Is Spec’s giving the good stuff away? Are we missing something?
WATCH: This all-women’s Dallas gym focuses less on how you look and more on what you can achieve
One of the top things people put on their New Year's resolution list is getting healthier. But for many women, going to a commercial gym is intimidating.
dallasexpress.com
New Year’s Celebrations in DFW
As 2022 draws to a close, Dallas is planning a host of New Year’s celebrations. North Texas offers a variety of events for folks to celebrate the new year, from the neighborhood level to big city events. If you’re interested in ringing in the new year somewhere other than your own home, these events could be for you.
dallasexpress.com
Local Radio Station Gets New-Year Revamp
A local radio station has kicked off the new year with a fresh coat of paint and a stronger focus on local music, artists, news, and entertainment. On January 1, Dallas-based Deep Ellum Radio (DER) relaunched its free online radio station to include an assortment of new music, podcasts, local news updates, and more.
advocatemag.com
Eat healthy: signature salads from 4 local restaurants
In the Seinfeld episode “Big Salad” (Season 6, episode 2), Jerry describes Elaine’s lunch order: “Big lettuce, big carrots, tomatoes like volleyballs.”. The salad game has evolved since the 1990s. Salads are full-fledged meals found on just about every menu. We searched our neighborhood for big bowls of leafy, veggie goodness that will please even the most persnickety characters.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: December 30-January 1
Formerly of Denton, the currently Nashville-based indie folk band Seryn will bring their genre-bending sounds to the Kessler on New Years Eve-Eve. Christmas may be over, but expect the band once named Paste Magazine’s “Best of SXSW” to bring their latest song, “Christmas Time at Last,” to the stage as well. If their music sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve unwittingly caught it on the big screen (or TV screen) in productions from Disney, Wells Fargo, Whataburger, VH1, and more. Get tickets here.
CandysDirt.com
Attempted Car Jacking at Pavilion on Lovers Lane Friday Night Put Trader Joe’s Under Temporary Lockdown
A suspect was shot during an attempted carjacking in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, near Inwood Road, on Dec. 30. According to NBCDFW, Dallas Police said three suspects attempted to carjack a man who witnesses said had just left Odelay, a restaurant. The gunshots sent diners in the restaurant scrambling for cover.
fox4news.com
Argument over gunshots celebrating new year led to Dallas' first murder of 2023, victim's family says
DALLAS - Family members of 36-year-old Dylan Reeves say the father was shot and killed after going to talk with neighbors who were shooting off guns on New Year's Eve. "He was a man who loved his family," said Reeves' father, Donald. Dylan Reeves' father and sister each say the...
tourcounsel.com
North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
Man last seen in southeast Dallas on New Year's Day has been found, police say
DALLAS — Police say a man who was last seen in Dallas on New Year's Day has been found safe. Officers said 65-year-old Arthur Bonner was last seen in the 3500 block of South Buckner Boulevard at about 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. They believed he may have been confused and in need of assistance.
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
