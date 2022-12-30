ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Eater

The Restaurants We’re Most Looking Forward to Eating at in 2023

Eater Dallas polled local chefs, journalists, and food influencers about their thoughts on the local food scene in 2022. We also asked them to look forward to 2023, and here are their picks for the not-yet-open places they’re excited to try. What restaurant or restaurant-related debut are you most...
Dallas Observer

First Look: Maria’s Mexican Kitchen in Fort Worth

It’s been a while since we headed to Cowtown, so we were surprised when we saw that Hofffbrau’s Steakhouse near the Fort Worth Zoo and Colonial Country Club was no longer in business. Sadly, it closed in 2020, and in May 2021, Maria’s Mexican Kitchen opened in its place. This spot is owned by chef Felipe Armenta, who has been plating some of the best dishes in Fort Worth since he opened The Tavern in 2011, followed by Press Café, Cork & Pig Tavern and Pacific Table (to name just a few).
FORT WORTH, TX
richardsontoday.com

Gift Plants: What to Do with Poinsettias and Christmas Cacti After the Holidays

As the holiday season comes to an end, often so do many plants that are popular holiday gifts, such as poinsettias and Christmas cacti. While these plants can be a challenge to keep healthy, the Dallas County Master Gardener Association offers information for those who want to try. Both plants can do well in pots, and have very specific light, shade and temperature needs.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CW33

These spots have the best thick bacon in Dallas: Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, lunch, dinner, shoot, even dessert, you can’t go wrong with having bacon a part of any meal you’re sitting down for. While the new year is here, Friday December 30 was National Bacon Day, “It’s an incredibly versatile food. You can eat it on a burger if you’re ready for a major calorie-fest.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth family’s home burns on New Year’s Eve

FORT WORTH, Texas - The American Red Cross is helping a Fort Worth family who lost their home to a fire on New Year’s Eve. The fire department said two children were walking home around 6 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from a house on Escalante Avenue, south of Interstate 30.
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!

It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Chocolate Shop Nationally Ranked

Craving chocolate? Want to visit one of the highest-ranking chocolate shops in the U.S.? Don’t worry — it’s local. On a list of the top 24 chocolate shops compiled by American Attractions, Dallas’ very own Kate Weiser’s Chocolate ranked at No.14. Kate Weiser’s specialty bonbons...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

A pic of the long pre-new year line at Spec’s goes viral

If you’re wondering what’s open Jan 1-2, we have you covered right here. Of note, no hard booze is sold in Dallas Sunday or Monday. And as this bird’s-eye-view photo of a long and winding queue at Spec’s at Walnut Hill and Central makes it way around the inter webs, speculation abounds — are people this desperate over the prospect of two full days of closed liquor stores? Is Spec’s giving the good stuff away? Are we missing something?
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Year’s Celebrations in DFW

As 2022 draws to a close, Dallas is planning a host of New Year’s celebrations. North Texas offers a variety of events for folks to celebrate the new year, from the neighborhood level to big city events. If you’re interested in ringing in the new year somewhere other than your own home, these events could be for you.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Radio Station Gets New-Year Revamp

A local radio station has kicked off the new year with a fresh coat of paint and a stronger focus on local music, artists, news, and entertainment. On January 1, Dallas-based Deep Ellum Radio (DER) relaunched its free online radio station to include an assortment of new music, podcasts, local news updates, and more.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Eat healthy: signature salads from 4 local restaurants

In the Seinfeld episode “Big Salad” (Season 6, episode 2), Jerry describes Elaine’s lunch order: “Big lettuce, big carrots, tomatoes like volleyballs.”. The salad game has evolved since the 1990s. Salads are full-fledged meals found on just about every menu. We searched our neighborhood for big bowls of leafy, veggie goodness that will please even the most persnickety characters.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: December 30-January 1

Formerly of Denton, the currently Nashville-based indie folk band Seryn will bring their genre-bending sounds to the Kessler on New Years Eve-Eve. Christmas may be over, but expect the band once named Paste Magazine’s “Best of SXSW” to bring their latest song, “Christmas Time at Last,” to the stage as well. If their music sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve unwittingly caught it on the big screen (or TV screen) in productions from Disney, Wells Fargo, Whataburger, VH1, and more. Get tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
DALLAS, TX
Upworthy

Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
ARLINGTON, TX

