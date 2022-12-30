ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula Community Theatre to hold auditions for 'Bridges of Madison County'

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theatre will host auditions for their next production, “The Bridges of Madison County,” based on the 1992 novella. Artistic director Andy Meyers is seeking roles for actors ages 16 and older, with the hope of casting five lead adult roles, two roles for late teens and a six- to eight-person ensemble.
Ballet Beyond Borders returns to Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ballet Beyond Borders returns to the Dennison Theater in Missoula on Jan. 11-14. International dancers in ballet, contemporary hip hop and more will compete in the dance challenge. You also can enjoy a diplomacy conference, cooking classes, and more. Many dancers are from war-torn countries such...
Missoula Co. launches blog tracking bills in state legislature

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s 2023 legislative session gets underway Monday, and officials in Missoula County are prepared to track hundreds of bills that could impact county operations. The county launched a blog to communicate those impacts and publicly share the county’s stance on specific bills. They expect...
Holiday season brings heightened risk of heart attack, stroke

MISSOULA, Mont. — The holiday season brings family, laughter, community and fun, but a study at the University of San Diego shows a heightened risk of heart attacks and strokes during this time of year. “The holiday seasons can be more stressful -- people travel, people celebrate or drink...
Local expert launches task force in Missoula to help with hoarding disorder

MISSOULA, Mont. — Compulsive hoarding disorder is a mental illness defined by the excessive accumulation of stuff and the refusal to discard acquired things. Psychiatrists consider it to be a stand-alone diagnosis as listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders since 2013. It is estimated that...
