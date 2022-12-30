Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Missoula Community Theatre to hold auditions for 'Bridges of Madison County'
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theatre will host auditions for their next production, “The Bridges of Madison County,” based on the 1992 novella. Artistic director Andy Meyers is seeking roles for actors ages 16 and older, with the hope of casting five lead adult roles, two roles for late teens and a six- to eight-person ensemble.
NBCMontana
New Year's Polar Plunge in Flathead Lake celebrates 2023 in 30-degree water
POLSON, Mont. — Who says you need to wait until summer to take a dip in Flathead Lake?. Not the 90 or so folks who stripped down and ran into the lake to celebrate the first day of 2023. NBC Montana was in Polson Sunday for the annual New...
NBCMontana
Ballet Beyond Borders returns to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ballet Beyond Borders returns to the Dennison Theater in Missoula on Jan. 11-14. International dancers in ballet, contemporary hip hop and more will compete in the dance challenge. You also can enjoy a diplomacy conference, cooking classes, and more. Many dancers are from war-torn countries such...
NBCMontana
Blackfeet Law Enforcement send Missing Person Advisory for teenage girl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services put out a Missing Person Advisory for 17-year-old Amera Burd. Burd is described as a 5-foot-9 female with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 144 pounds. She was last heard from by friends and family on Friday. Burd was seen wearing...
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. launches blog tracking bills in state legislature
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s 2023 legislative session gets underway Monday, and officials in Missoula County are prepared to track hundreds of bills that could impact county operations. The county launched a blog to communicate those impacts and publicly share the county’s stance on specific bills. They expect...
NBCMontana
Holiday season brings heightened risk of heart attack, stroke
MISSOULA, Mont. — The holiday season brings family, laughter, community and fun, but a study at the University of San Diego shows a heightened risk of heart attacks and strokes during this time of year. “The holiday seasons can be more stressful -- people travel, people celebrate or drink...
NBCMontana
Local expert launches task force in Missoula to help with hoarding disorder
MISSOULA, Mont. — Compulsive hoarding disorder is a mental illness defined by the excessive accumulation of stuff and the refusal to discard acquired things. Psychiatrists consider it to be a stand-alone diagnosis as listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders since 2013. It is estimated that...
Comments / 0