Iowa City, IA

Murray returns, but Iowa falls at Nebraska

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Lincoln, NE) The University of Iowa men’s basketball team lost to Nebraska 66-50 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes drop to 8-5 on the season.

Kris Murray had 17 points and 8 rebounds. Filip Rebraca submitted 16 points and 13 boards. No other Iowa player had more than five points. The Hawks shot 19/73 (26%) in the game. All five Nebraska starters finished in double figures led by 14 points and 9 rebounds from Juwan Gary.

Iowa will play at Penn State on January 1st.

