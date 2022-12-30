Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Houston, Montgomery County police launch efforts to stop New Year’s Eve drunken driving
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Law enforcement agencies throughout the Houston area are launching initiatives aimed at curtailing drunken and impaired driving on New Year’s Eve. From boosting the number of officers and deputies on patrol, to issuing warrants for anyone who refuses to…
coveringkaty.com
Hit-and-run driver still on the run following Katy area fatality
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - (Covering Katy News) The Harris County Sheriff's Office hopes a public tip will lead them to the driver who struck and killed a man on FM 529 at Barker Cypress Road in the pre-dawn hours of Christmas Day. Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident at...
coveringkaty.com
Wing Stop Murder Victim Identified
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The man found shot to death in his car behind a Fry Road Wing Stop is identified as 22-year-old Alfredo Salgado. When Deputies arrived late Friday night, they discovered the body of Salgado at 5200 Fry Road, a short distance north of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
METRORail shooting: Tip leads police to man who allegedly shot woman at Palm Center Station
Police arrested a man they suspect shot a woman last week in the sixth violent incident along METRORail since October.
fox26houston.com
Houston girl, 12, struck by celebratory gunfire; close call for 3-year-old's family
The Houston Police Department says a 12-year-old girl was grazed in the neck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day. Around the same time, another family says a bullet barely missed a 3-year-old girl.
'We don’t know what happened' | Family searching for answers after Wingstop employee killed in Katy
KATY, Texas — It's been about three days since Freddy Salgado was shot and killed outside his job and no arrests have been made. Salgado, 22, was killed Friday outside of the Wingstop on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. He was working a double at the restaurant the night he died.
KHOU
'I'm gonna kill you': HPD searching for guys who tried to carjack rideshare driver
A couple of guys picked the wrong rideshare driver to rob in southwest Houston. He refused to give them his car and escaped without injury.
2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Fred Hartman Bridge in La Porte
Investigators said they do not believe alcohol was a factor, but the investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing.
'We lead the country': How Harris County has become one of the deadliest places to drive
The county leads the country in intoxicated-related deaths every year and it could be because of a lack of public transportation, according to Sean Teare, the head of the Vehicular Crime Division of HCSO.
HCSO: Wingstop employee shot, killed in west Harris County shopping center
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle. Deputies said it happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. at a shopping center on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. According to Sgt. Ben Beall,...
5-year-old boy drowns in pool while family celebrates New Year's in Katy area, deputies say
Deputies said the boy's mother was watching the child in the kitchen, but at some point, he was found in the pool. She tried performing CPR, but unfortunately, the boy died at the hospital.
Appliances worth thousands of dollars taken from Fifth Ward home on same day as delivery
The items that were stolen were two water heaters, a dishwasher, and vent pipe parts, and in minutes, they were taken by thieves that the homeowner called "professionals."
KHOU
Sheriff Gonzalez gives update after 2 killed, 2 injured in NE Harris County shooting
The sheriff believes the shooting resulted from an altercation that happened somewhere else. No suspects are in custody.
Driver slams into HPD cruiser, causing 3-vehicle crash on Houston's southside, police say
Video from the scene shows the front end of the driver's black Lexus underneath the HPD cruiser. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
1 man dead, woman detained after shooting in NE Harris Co., deputies say
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. A woman at the scene was severely wounded but was detained, deputies said.
Man shot woman multiple times, including in the head, on METRORail train, court documents say
HOUSTON — Bond has been set at $250,000 for the man accused of shooting a woman several times on a METRORail train. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault for the shooting of Mary Jo Kelly, 27. He was arrested on New Year's Eve by METRO police based on tips from surveillance photos released on Saturday, according to Houston police.
kingwood.com
Sheriff's Office Responds to Shooting Near Wilson Rd and the Tol
Sheriff's Office Responds to Shooting Near Wilson Rd and the Tollway in Humble. HCSO deputies responded to a shooting at at the 4800 blk of Park Square, near Wilson and Tollway (Humble). Preliminary information: two persons are deceased at the scene. Two other wounded individuals drove themselves to a hospital....
Houston police investigating 2 shootings on first Monday of new year
In one incident, an 18-year-old was shot as he came home from work. In the other, a woman was caught in gunfire between two cars on Old Spanish Trail.
mocomotive.com
Man who worked 15 different jobs with children facing charges of Indecency with a Child in Montgomery County
A Montgomery County man who was worked and volunteered at numerous churches, school districts and day cares since 2011 is facing charges for crimes against children. The Sheriff’s Office in Montgomery County says 32 year old Dennis Michael McDaniel faces charges of Indecency with a Child. Specifics were not…
Woman wanted for using fake ID to withdraw $10K from someone else's bank account, HPD says
HPD said they need help identifying the suspect accused of fraud identity theft. She's described as a white woman, 40-50 years old, with a heavy build and light brown hair.
