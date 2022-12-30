ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hit-and-run driver still on the run following Katy area fatality

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - (Covering Katy News) The Harris County Sheriff's Office hopes a public tip will lead them to the driver who struck and killed a man on FM 529 at Barker Cypress Road in the pre-dawn hours of Christmas Day. Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident at...
KATY, TX
Wing Stop Murder Victim Identified

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The man found shot to death in his car behind a Fry Road Wing Stop is identified as 22-year-old Alfredo Salgado. When Deputies arrived late Friday night, they discovered the body of Salgado at 5200 Fry Road, a short distance north of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Sheriff's Office Responds to Shooting Near Wilson Rd and the Tol

Sheriff's Office Responds to Shooting Near Wilson Rd and the Tollway in Humble. HCSO deputies responded to a shooting at at the 4800 blk of Park Square, near Wilson and Tollway (Humble). Preliminary information: two persons are deceased at the scene. Two other wounded individuals drove themselves to a hospital....

