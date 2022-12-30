‘I got bail money’: Man drives to DHL, threatens employee with gun, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for threatening a DHL employee.

On Dec. 19, an employee for the DHL on East Raines Road was out at lunch with a male co-worker.

The employee was contacted by her ex-boyfriend, stating threats to do the male co-worker harm, “I’m going to torture him. He’s not going to make it back to work.”

Two employees were returning to work and saw, Krystopher Swain, sitting outside the business in a dark-colored sedan.

The employees walked up to him, and Swain told them, “going to handle his business with that dude”, before holding up a gun, court documents showed.

One of the employees said it wasn’t worth it, and Swain answered with, “I got bail money”.

Management contacted Memphis Police, and when officers approached the sedan, Swain reached across his seat for a handgun, police said.

Police said Swain sped off, and while driving he hit the officer’s arm with the sedan.

The officer fired a gunshot at Swain, and Swain was not hit.

The two employees identified Swain in a six-person lineup, according to an affidavit.

Krystopher Swain was arrested and charged with assault against a first responder, evading arrest in auto, resisting official detention, and criminal attempt aggravated assault.

Swain has a court date on Jan. 5.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.