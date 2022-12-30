HIGHLIGHTS: In nail-biting overtime finish, Monahans Lady Loboes hang on for the victory
MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Monahans Lady Loboes had a huge lead over the Big Spring Lady Steers before Big Spring made the comeback to force overtime.
Lady Loboes held on just long enough to take the 3-point victory.
