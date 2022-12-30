ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monahans, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: In nail-biting overtime finish, Monahans Lady Loboes hang on for the victory

By Rachel Hallam
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEaqv_0jyGqLQf00

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Monahans Lady Loboes had a huge lead over the Big Spring Lady Steers before Big Spring made the comeback to force overtime.

Lady Loboes held on just long enough to take the 3-point victory.

Watch the video above for the full highlights.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High dominant in tournament opener

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland High’s was firing on all cylinders in their Byron Johnston Holiday Classic opener against the Plainview Bulldogs. Midland High eases into the second game of their double-header with a 78-64 over Plainview. Watch the video above for the full highlights.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland girl injured in crash on electric skateboard

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian. Around 6:29 p.m. on January 1, officers responded to the scene in the 5500 block of Magellan Street. Investigators said a girl, who was not identified by age or name, was crossing the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Police hold 5th annual youth basketball tournament

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- If you’re looking for something to do during the winter break, the Chief’s 3-on-3 Youth Basketball Throwdown is coming up this week! The basketball tournament, which is run by the Odessa Police Department, will be on Wednesday, December 28, at Permian High School’s Fieldhouse, located on 1800 East 42nd Street. Team registration begins […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Crash north of Midland leaves one dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a crash in Martin County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on State Highway 349 near mile marker 306. A 2020 Semi-Truck was also traveling south on State Highway 349 and slowed...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS an Odessa man has made the 10 Most Wanted List. Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB names Kris McCullough their next football coach

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – University of Texas Permian Basin announced Kris McCullough will be the school’s second football Head Coach Vice President for Athletics Todd Dooley announced. McCullough joins the Falcons after a season at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma. McCullough led the Tigers to a 9-3 record and finished the season with a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

‘Just a beautiful soul’: Long time friend remembers Mo Rogers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends were shocked this week after Maurice ‘Mo’ Rogers was found shot to death in his Odessa home. Last night, we spoke with barber Mike Davis, who said he’d known Rogers, a regular patron at Headlines Barbershop, for about 15 years.  “I’m still trying to even, you know, just put […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet the first babies of 2023 in Midland-Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital have welcomed their first babies of 2023. In Midland, Matias Hernandez was born at 12:12 a.m. to parents Erika Flores Fuentes and Juan Hernandez. He weighed seven pounds one ounce. In Odessa, David Maximilano Esteban Soto was born at...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Legacy QB Marcos Davila commits to TCU

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila announced his commitment to TCU on Thursday afternoon. Davila becomes the Horned Frogs’ first commitment for the 2024 recruiting class. Davila had around 20 offers on the table including a number in the lone star state. Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston, SMU, UTSA, and North Texas […]
FORT WORTH, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland teenager dies in pedestrian accident on Jan. 1

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly accident from Jan. 1 that involved a pedestrian. MPD responded to the incident in the 5500 block of Magellan St at 6:29 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that the minor was riding an electric skateboard in the area...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy