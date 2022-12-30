Crash closes all I-95 northbound lanes in Martin County

A one-vehicle crash with five occupants initially closed all Interstate 95 northbound lanes in Martin County, shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

The crash was at exit 110, which is State Road 714/Martin County, west of Palm City.

By 11:17 p.m., only the ramp was closed. By 11:30 p.m., all lanes were open.

Martin County Fire Rescue spokesman Cory Pippen told WPTV two adults and two children were taken to a local hospital with one person extricated from the vehicle. An additional person was not transported.