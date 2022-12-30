Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Robert Griffin III’s Wife Gives Major Pregnancy Update After His Abrupt Fiesta Bowl Exit
Fee agent Robert Griffin III and his wife are still waiting for the clock to run out regarding meeting their new baby. According to reports, the quarterback and his wife, Grete Griffin, thought they would meet their new baby girl on Dec. 31. However, it seems like it was a false start.
Jim Harbaugh ‘Expected’ to Leave Michigan if Offered NFL Job: REPORT
Michigan’s season came to an end on New Year’s Eve, which means we’ve officially entered the “Jim Harbaugh rumors” season. Once again, there are reports that the Wolverines head coach has serious interest in the NFL. Monday, The Athletic reported that Harbaugh is “expected” to...
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
NFL World in Shock After Terrifying Damar Hamlin Injury During Bills-Bengals Game
The NFL world is currently in a state of shock after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.... The post NFL World in Shock After Terrifying Damar Hamlin Injury During Bills-Bengals Game appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Robert Griffin III’s Wife Goes Into Labor During Middle of Fiesta Bowl Broadcast
Not the call he was expecting, Robert Griffin III receives the news that his wife Grete Šadeiko went into labor during the middle of the Fiesta Bowl broadcast. During the broadcast, Robert Griffin III is seen on the phone while the other announcers chat about what’s happening on the field. The former NFL quarterback’s face lights up as he finds out that his wife went into labor. “Sorry guys,” Griffin declares. “I gotta go. Wife is in labor.”
WATCH: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s Explicit Statement Caught on Camera After Kenny Pickett Comes Up Clutch
Fired up after a huge play, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was caught on camera mouthing an explicit statement after Kenny Pickett’s game-winning touchdown pass. Radio host Dave Dameshek posted the moment Mike Tomlin made the comment at Pickett on the field. It clearly showed the NFL coach mouthing an explicit word. “Kenny. F—ing. Pickett,” Dameshek declared.
Fans Applaud Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Undisputed’ Absence After Damar Hamlin Collapsed During Game
Former NFL superstar and current Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe is receiving a lot of credit for his absence on Tuesday’s... The post Fans Applaud Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Undisputed’ Absence After Damar Hamlin Collapsed During Game appeared first on Outsider.
Patrick Mahomes Offers Support in Wake of Damar Hamlin’s Terrifying Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of many across the NFL showing massive support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Mahomes took to Twitter on Monday night after the frightening medical emergency. Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals....
Athletes Call for Skip Bayless To Be Fired After ‘Insensitive’ Damar Hamlin Tweet
Skip Bayless is catching serious heat after an “insensitive” and “sick” tweet he sent out after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. Several current and former professional athletes are calling for the FS1 co-host of Undisputed to be fired. Bayless,...
Packers’ Jaire Alexander Calls Out Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe After Beatdown of Vikings
The NFL loves a chatty cornerback, especially a DB like Jaire Alexander, who can pull off trash-talking while wearing an... The post Packers’ Jaire Alexander Calls Out Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe After Beatdown of Vikings appeared first on Outsider.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Provides Update on QB Tua Tagovailoa
There’s a chance Tua Tagovailoa’s season is done. At the very least, he won’t see the field for the Miami Dolphins’ regular season finale against the New York Jets. Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Tagovailoa, who recently entered concussion protocol. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the quarterback is “not part of the team’s QB plans” for Sunday.
Penn State Honors Franco Harris with Special Pre-Game Gear Ahead of Rose Bowl: LOOK
Penn State paid tribute to Franco Harris before Monday’s Rose Bowl Game against Utah. The entire team and members of the coaching staff wore special pre-game gear to honor the Nittany Lion and Pittsburgh Steelers great. As Penn State arrived for the Rose Bowl showdown, players stepped off the...
Aaron Rodgers Says ‘Force of Mind’ Put Packers Back in Playoff Contention
Winning certainly can change a vibe. How else do you explain Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay quarterback who has evolved from dour to celebratory as the regular season comes to an end. According to Rodgers, it’s all about the mind. With one Sunday remaining, Rodgers and the Packers can...
WATCH: Stefon Diggs Stayed in Cincinnati To Be With Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs wasted no time checking on his friend and teammate Damar Hamlin on Monday night. He was spotted at the UC Medical Center shortly after the NFL suspended the game between the Bills and Bengals. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. Medical personnel...
WATCH: Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Does Snow Angels Next to a Convulsing Nick Foles
Giants’ defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Nick Foles in the second quarter of New York’s matchup with Indianapolis. After the... The post WATCH: Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Does Snow Angels Next to a Convulsing Nick Foles appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Announces Week 18 Remains As Scheduled
No changes will be made to the 18th week of the NFL season, the league office announced on Tuesday. The... The post NFL Announces Week 18 Remains As Scheduled appeared first on Outsider.
Skip Bayless Gets Absolutely Torched for Tweet After Damar Hamlin MNF Incident
As the NFLPA and NFL decided to postpone MNF after the Damar Hamlin incident, Skip Bayless let out a tweet.... The post Skip Bayless Gets Absolutely Torched for Tweet After Damar Hamlin MNF Incident appeared first on Outsider.
