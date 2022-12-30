ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Robert Griffin III’s Wife Goes Into Labor During Middle of Fiesta Bowl Broadcast

Not the call he was expecting, Robert Griffin III receives the news that his wife Grete Šadeiko went into labor during the middle of the Fiesta Bowl broadcast. During the broadcast, Robert Griffin III is seen on the phone while the other announcers chat about what’s happening on the field. The former NFL quarterback’s face lights up as he finds out that his wife went into labor. “Sorry guys,” Griffin declares. “I gotta go. Wife is in labor.”
WATCH: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s Explicit Statement Caught on Camera After Kenny Pickett Comes Up Clutch

Fired up after a huge play, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was caught on camera mouthing an explicit statement after Kenny Pickett’s game-winning touchdown pass. Radio host Dave Dameshek posted the moment Mike Tomlin made the comment at Pickett on the field. It clearly showed the NFL coach mouthing an explicit word. “Kenny. F—ing. Pickett,” Dameshek declared.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Provides Update on QB Tua Tagovailoa

There’s a chance Tua Tagovailoa’s season is done. At the very least, he won’t see the field for the Miami Dolphins’ regular season finale against the New York Jets. Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Tagovailoa, who recently entered concussion protocol. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the quarterback is “not part of the team’s QB plans” for Sunday.
