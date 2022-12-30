Not the call he was expecting, Robert Griffin III receives the news that his wife Grete Šadeiko went into labor during the middle of the Fiesta Bowl broadcast. During the broadcast, Robert Griffin III is seen on the phone while the other announcers chat about what’s happening on the field. The former NFL quarterback’s face lights up as he finds out that his wife went into labor. “Sorry guys,” Griffin declares. “I gotta go. Wife is in labor.”

2 DAYS AGO