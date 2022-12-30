Read full article on original website
Illinois women on verge of first AP ranking since 2000
That’s one way to start 2023. One day after picking up its first win over a ranked opponent since 2019, Illinois women’s basketball nearly entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since just after the turn of the century, checking in right outside the poll with the most votes of any team not in the top 25.
Illinois loses ReliaQuest Bowl on last-second FG
TAMPA, Fla. — Unusual setting, but a usual type of game for Illinois. In its first bowl appearance since the 2019 loss in the Redbox Bowl to Cal, Illini nation showed out to Raymond James Stadium on Monday afternoon, giving the Illini an unexpected neutral field advantage. A good...
ResILLutions for 2023
What a long, strange trip in 2022. Here’s a quick summary of Illini athletics last year. Brad Underwood won a Big Ten Championship, the first for the school in 17 years. Then, they lost in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament and the Round of 32 to Houston. The program has turned into a social media darling for all the wrong reasons.
We're not so sure Illinois wins the ReliaQuest Bowl
In the wake of Mike Leach’s death, this just feels like Mississippi State’s game to lose, and I don’t see them doing that. It’s not a knock on the Illini at all, who I think will be able to put up a really good fight without three of their best players. But it’s more of the heavy hearts the Bulldogs will playing with, and the entire nation cheering for the team in maroon on Monday. An 8-5 season with a close loss in a January bowl is nothing to scoff at, Illini fans. This was a successful season.
