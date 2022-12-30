ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serves 4 - 6 1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add gumbo mix to the water, stirring until well-blended. 2. Add turkey and sausage to the pot, and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown businesses and locals react to New Year’s Eve mass shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chaos downtown as people sprinted from gunfire on New Year’s Eve, and local business owners and residents have high emotions. “No, I wouldn’t say Mobile is a horrible place to be,” said one woman. “You just have to be cautious wherever you are.”
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Smart Goldendoodle needs training and loving home

Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. He came to the Mobile SPCA because his owner didn't have time for him. He is a very smart, treat, motivated dog, but he's very hyper.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ASM Global winter events in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global is gearing up or some big winter events coming to downtown Mobile. Senior Marketing Manager Ryan “Pablo” Foster joined us on Studio10 with details. Below are some of the events discussed:. SAENGER THEATRE. January 6 – Black Jacket Symphony – Fleetwood Mac’s...
AL.com

Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama

Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

“It was surreal”: Witness recalls New Year’s Eve shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thousands turned out in downtown Mobile for the New Year’s Eve Moon Pie drop. Brittney Bragg and her family were walking down towards Bienville Square when she started feeling uneasy. “I looked up at my husband and said I feel scared,” said Brittney Bragg. ”...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family members to NYE mass shooting victim devastated and heartbroken

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News has spoken with family members of a man killed in a mass shooting on New Year’s Eve. Mobile Police identified the victim as 24-year-old JaTarious Reives. Reives was shot and killed during the chaos. Nine people were also injured by the gunfire...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday’s weather takes roof off barn at Loblolly Farm in Semmes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It may be New Year’s Eve -- but it’s a working holiday out at Loblolly Farm in Semmes. Cleanup underway after friday’s severe weather left behind damage. “We had a roof lifted off -- we’re not sure if the wind got underneath it...
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Foggy transition into 2023!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There’s a dense fog advisory up for the entire area through the morning. Be careful driving around. The fog will hold on until 8 or 9 in the morning and then burn off. For the rest of New...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

A decade of advancement in HIV research

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Kimberly Smith, Head of Research and Development at ViiV Healthcare discusses how far we’ve come during the past decade, while highlighting the current landscape of HIV and how certain medicines have played a critical role in ending the HIV epidemic. HIV continues to be...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Voices of Gospel Music Awards Nominations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s still time to submit nominations for The Voices of Gospel Music Awards. The Voices of Gospel Music Awards is nonprofit, religious organization created and organized to recognize, appreciate, and honor, independent gospel music artists across the country. We are founded and operated out of Mobile, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested in connection with gas station robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 34-year-old man faces a first-degree robbery charge after being accused of stealing from gas station. Mobile police arrested Valentin Diaz on Tuesday in connection with the crime. The incident happened around 12:41 p.m. Monday at Chevron Gas Station at 5412 U.S. 90. Police said Diaz...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD Chief Paul Prine on New Year’s Eve shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine came to the FOX10 News studio to give updates and information regarding the New Year’s Eve shooting that happened in downtown. The MPD says it has one suspect in custody and that he will be booked and charged with murder...
MOBILE, AL

