WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serves 4 - 6 1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add gumbo mix to the water, stirring until well-blended. 2. Add turkey and sausage to the pot, and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice.
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown businesses and locals react to New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chaos downtown as people sprinted from gunfire on New Year’s Eve, and local business owners and residents have high emotions. “No, I wouldn’t say Mobile is a horrible place to be,” said one woman. “You just have to be cautious wherever you are.”
Smart Goldendoodle needs training and loving home
Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. He came to the Mobile SPCA because his owner didn't have time for him. He is a very smart, treat, motivated dog, but he's very hyper.
WALA-TV FOX10
ASM Global winter events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global is gearing up or some big winter events coming to downtown Mobile. Senior Marketing Manager Ryan “Pablo” Foster joined us on Studio10 with details. Below are some of the events discussed:. SAENGER THEATRE. January 6 – Black Jacket Symphony – Fleetwood Mac’s...
Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama
Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
WALA-TV FOX10
“It was surreal”: Witness recalls New Year’s Eve shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thousands turned out in downtown Mobile for the New Year’s Eve Moon Pie drop. Brittney Bragg and her family were walking down towards Bienville Square when she started feeling uneasy. “I looked up at my husband and said I feel scared,” said Brittney Bragg. ”...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family members to NYE mass shooting victim devastated and heartbroken
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News has spoken with family members of a man killed in a mass shooting on New Year’s Eve. Mobile Police identified the victim as 24-year-old JaTarious Reives. Reives was shot and killed during the chaos. Nine people were also injured by the gunfire...
Workers in downtown Mobile reacted fast following deadly NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people make a living in downtown Mobile and need people to feel secure in the entertainment district. Despite the violence on New Year’s Eve, workers are hoping for the best following the city’s last deadly shooting of 2022. Outside the Urban Emporium, Sunday morning is a giant pile of […]
Foley residents start new year without a home after fire
A house fire just before noon Monday has left as many as half a dozen people without a place to live.
WALA-TV FOX10
Friday’s weather takes roof off barn at Loblolly Farm in Semmes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It may be New Year’s Eve -- but it’s a working holiday out at Loblolly Farm in Semmes. Cleanup underway after friday’s severe weather left behind damage. “We had a roof lifted off -- we’re not sure if the wind got underneath it...
Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Foggy transition into 2023!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There’s a dense fog advisory up for the entire area through the morning. Be careful driving around. The fog will hold on until 8 or 9 in the morning and then burn off. For the rest of New...
WALA-TV FOX10
A decade of advancement in HIV research
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Kimberly Smith, Head of Research and Development at ViiV Healthcare discusses how far we’ve come during the past decade, while highlighting the current landscape of HIV and how certain medicines have played a critical role in ending the HIV epidemic. HIV continues to be...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gives update on deadly downtown New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile was the focus of today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight segment on FOX10 News at 11 a.m. As part of our continuing coverage, we were joined live in our studio by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. --- Download...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Everybody started running’; people recount deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News ventured out to downtown Mobile to talk to people about the New Year’s Eve shooting that left one person dead and nine injured. The people FOX10 News spoke to say they’re thankful that they weren’t at the location of the shooting but further down the street.
VIDEO: Man gets attacked by shark on New Year’s Day 70 miles off Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a New Year’s Day to remember for Chad Patti, after being attacked by a Mako shark while spear fishing 70 miles off Pensacola Beach. He was uninjured. Patti has been deep sea fishing for the past three years and said he has seen two other sharks while diving, but […]
WALA-TV FOX10
The Voices of Gospel Music Awards Nominations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s still time to submit nominations for The Voices of Gospel Music Awards. The Voices of Gospel Music Awards is nonprofit, religious organization created and organized to recognize, appreciate, and honor, independent gospel music artists across the country. We are founded and operated out of Mobile, Alabama.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested in connection with gas station robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 34-year-old man faces a first-degree robbery charge after being accused of stealing from gas station. Mobile police arrested Valentin Diaz on Tuesday in connection with the crime. The incident happened around 12:41 p.m. Monday at Chevron Gas Station at 5412 U.S. 90. Police said Diaz...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD Chief Paul Prine on New Year’s Eve shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine came to the FOX10 News studio to give updates and information regarding the New Year’s Eve shooting that happened in downtown. The MPD says it has one suspect in custody and that he will be booked and charged with murder...
