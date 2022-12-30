Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Lake Mead, Loz Feliz
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Loz Feliz Street headed towards Frenchman Mountain, according to Nevada State Police troopers. Drivers should expect intermittent road closures in the area for the next few hours. No other details have...
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist dead after east valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist died after a crash in the far east valley, Monday afternoon. According to Nevada State Police (NSP), the crash occurred on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Los Feliz Street. A preliminary investigation by NSP revealed the rider failed to negotiate a turn and went...
KTNV
Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
KTNV
Car crash left two pedestrians with serious injury, North Las Vegas police say
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police said two pedestrians had to be transported to UMC late afternoon on Sunday after a car crash. Police said a small SUV struck another vehicle and two pedestrians on the sidewalk near Aliante at Nature Park. "Both pedestrians were transported...
Fox5 KVVU
70-year-old man arrested in deadly hit-and-run in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man sought by police following a fatal hit-and-run on Dec. 28 was arrested Monday, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Carlos Lopez-Orellana, 70, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death. He is being held without bond at Clark County Corrections.
Fox5 KVVU
Police: Driver had ‘strong odor of alcohol’ in crash that killed 2 tourists near Fremont Street Experience
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New details were released Tuesday related to the case of a woman accused of killing two people in a DUI hit-and-run incident on Dec. 28. Mykael Terrell, 28, is charged with two counts of reckless driving, two counts of DUI resulting in death, and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident. She is being held at Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian killed after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a car Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Additional details on the identity of the pedestrian involved or the driver. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will...
Man, 70, arrested in connection with deadly December hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 70-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Dec. 28, 2022. Carlos Lopez-Orellana is facing a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident. A 50-year-old man was crossing Boulder Highway, south of East Russell Road, at about 6:30 p.m. when […]
8newsnow.com
Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision in the east valley. Per Metro, a female pedestrian was struck at Boulder Highway north of Broadbent Boulevard, near Clark County Wetlands Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence at the scene indicated that a...
KTNV
Part of Boulder Highway shut down after car hits pedestrian
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Boulder Highway was shut down on Saturday night after a fatal collision. A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Russell Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced. As of 7:45 p.m., Boulder Highway was closed from Gibson Road to...
Driver arrested for fatal DUI after crash killed pedestrian
A 21-year-old driver was booked into jail after police say he caused two collisions, killed a pedestrian and critically injured another on New Year's Day.
Fox5 KVVU
Child dies, 5 others injured in Christmas day crash outside Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A child was killed and five other people were injured in a crash outside of Las Vegas on Christmas Day. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Dec. 25 on Las Vegas Boulevard near Mile Marker 12, near Seven Magic Mountains between Las Vegas and Jean.
Boyfriend stabbed in apartment near the Las Vegas strip, police say
Las Vegas police are on scene near the strip as they are investigating a homicide Monday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
Las Vegas, North Las Vegas see first fatal crashes of 2023, several more over past week
It is a new year however, there have already been two deadly crashes in the Las Vegas valley and several more this past week.
Fox5 KVVU
Man stabbed to death after family altercation near Flamingo, Koval
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday night near the Las Vegas Strip. Police tell FOX5 it took place in the 3900 block of Koval Lane near Flamingo Road around 7:20 p.m. Police say they responded to a call of a...
Fox5 KVVU
Police: Witnesses stop alleged DUI driver from leaving scene of fatal North Las Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect accused of killing a pedestrian and wounding another in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon has been identified by the North Las Vegas Police Department. The driver, identified as Fernando Reyes, 21, is charged with numerous traffic infractions plus DUI resulting in death,...
KTNV
One juvenile dead, two injured following crash on Christmas, Nevada State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has died, and two others are injured, following a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard and Mile Marker 12, according to Nevada State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed on December 25, at approximately 2:50 p.m. the Nevada State Police responded to reports of the fatal crash.
Motorcyclist dies in southeast valley crash; Metro’s first traffic fatality in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was killed early on New Year’s Day when he ran a stop sign then struck a street light fixture and a brick wall in the southeast valley, Metro said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., a man driving a 2015 Ducati Monster motorcycle southbound on Annie Oakley Drive went through a […]
Fox5 KVVU
Man found dead in vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said they received reports of a vehicle crashed into a waterline near Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 31. When police arrived, they discovered a man in the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
