Fox5 KVVU

Motorcyclist dead after crash near Lake Mead, Loz Feliz

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Loz Feliz Street headed towards Frenchman Mountain, according to Nevada State Police troopers. Drivers should expect intermittent road closures in the area for the next few hours. No other details have...
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist dead after east valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist died after a crash in the far east valley, Monday afternoon. According to Nevada State Police (NSP), the crash occurred on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Los Feliz Street. A preliminary investigation by NSP revealed the rider failed to negotiate a turn and went...
KTNV

Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
Fox5 KVVU

70-year-old man arrested in deadly hit-and-run in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man sought by police following a fatal hit-and-run on Dec. 28 was arrested Monday, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Carlos Lopez-Orellana, 70, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death. He is being held without bond at Clark County Corrections.
Fox5 KVVU

Police: Driver had ‘strong odor of alcohol’ in crash that killed 2 tourists near Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New details were released Tuesday related to the case of a woman accused of killing two people in a DUI hit-and-run incident on Dec. 28. Mykael Terrell, 28, is charged with two counts of reckless driving, two counts of DUI resulting in death, and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident. She is being held at Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian killed after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a car Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Additional details on the identity of the pedestrian involved or the driver. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will...
8newsnow.com

Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision in the east valley. Per Metro, a female pedestrian was struck at Boulder Highway north of Broadbent Boulevard, near Clark County Wetlands Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence at the scene indicated that a...
KTNV

Part of Boulder Highway shut down after car hits pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Boulder Highway was shut down on Saturday night after a fatal collision. A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Russell Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced. As of 7:45 p.m., Boulder Highway was closed from Gibson Road to...
Fox5 KVVU

Man found dead in vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said they received reports of a vehicle crashed into a waterline near Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 31. When police arrived, they discovered a man in the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
