Vasilevskiy helps Lightning beat Rangers in shootout

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves through overtime, Alex Killorn scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay won the shootout 2-1.

Brayden Point scored in regulation and in the shootout for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov got his 38th assist on Point’s goal.

New York's Igor Shesterkin stopped 39 shots in regulation and OT. Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers.

Shesterkin is 4-0-1 in five games against Tampa Bay.

SENATORS 4, CAPITALS 3, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex DeBrincat tied the game and scored in overtime to help Ottawa snap Washington's five-game winning streak.

Tim Stutzle scored with 15.3 seconds remaining in the second period, starting Ottawa’s comeback from a two-goal deficit. DeBrincat tied it with 5:43 left in regulation and won it 1:31 into 3-on-3 OT.

Rookie defenseman Jake Sanderson also scored to help the Senators win a second game in a row.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 23rd goal of the season and 803rd of his career for Washington. Dylan Strome and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for the Capitals.

FLYERS 4, SHARKS 3, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia’s rally from two goals down in the third period.

The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to play in regulation after pulling the goalie. Travis Konecny’s shot deflected off a San Jose defenseman and into the net for his second goal of the game.

Philadelphia won it when Ivan Provorov set up DeAngelo in transition for the tap-in goal.

Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers in their first game of a three-game California swing. Samuel Ersson made 25 saves to earn his first win in his second career start.

Tomas Hertl scored twice for San Jose, and Erik Karlsson had two assists to become the fastest defenseman to 50 points in more than 30 years. Kevin Labanc also scored.

SABRES 6, RED WINGS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Sabres earned their fifth straight victory.

Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves and won his third straight start.

The Sabres had not practiced for a week. The Buffalo-area is recovering from a blizzard that killed at least 40 people.

Dominik Kubalik scored two goals for Detroit, which lost for the seventh time in nine games. Jordan Oesterle also scored, and Magnus Hellberg made 29 stops.

KINGS 5, AVALANCHE 4, SO

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner, and the Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche.

Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist.

Pheonix Copley made 23 saves for the Kings, who improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven games.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists in Colorado’s three-goal burst late in the second period, but the Avalanche faded in their second straight loss.

STARS 4, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal for Dallas early in the third period.

Tyler Seguin had two goals and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves.

Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the Wild on both of their opportunities with the extra skater.

COYOTES 6, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and Arizona earned its third straight win.

McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season.

Nick Bjugstad, Jakob Chychrun and J.J. Moser also scored, and Karel Vejmelka had 29 saves for the Coyotes (13-16-5).

Pontus Holmberg, Calle Jarnkrok and Alexander Kerfoot scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won three in a row. Jarnkrok has scored in three straight. Matt Murray made 21 saves.

BLUES 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Calle Rosen, Josh Leivo and Brendon Saad scored, sending St. Louis to the win.

Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots for the Blues, who also won 5-2 in Chicago on Nov. 16.

Rosen snapped a 1-all tie 8:40 into the second period.

Patrick Kane scored for Chicago, which is 1-10-0 its last 11 games and 2-17-1 its last 20.

Saad got an empty-net goal at 19:49.

ISLANDERS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored in the second period, sending the Islanders to the victory.

Ilya Sorokin finished with 20 saves as the Islanders won their third straight game.

The Blue Jackets dropped their seventh straight game and lost for the 10th time in 12 games overall. Emil Bemstrom scored the lone Columbus goal and Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves.

PANTHERS 7, CANADIENS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida captain Aleksander Barkov recorded a hat trick in the first period and helped his team snap a three-game losing streak.

Barkov scored the first two goals of the game within the first 11:50. He made it 3-1 with his third of the period.

Barkov also had two assists. Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and two assists, and Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen also scored.

Arber Xhekaj and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal in its fourth straight loss.

JETS 4, CANUCKS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had three goals and Winnipeg snapped a three-game losing streak.

Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg (22-13-1). Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots.

Conor Garland and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the Canucks, who had won three in a row. Collin Delia made 35 saves for Vancouver (16-16-3).

Scheifele put the game away with an empty-netter with 28 seconds remaining.

