ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Killorn scores in 6th round of SO, Lightning top Rangers 2-1

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBSPU_0jyGngwz00

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves through overtime, Alex Killorn scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay won the shootout 2-1.

Brayden Point scored in regulation and in the shootout for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov got his 38th assist on Point’s goal.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 39 shots in regulation and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers. Shesterkin is 4-0-1 in five games against Tampa Bay.

Point tied it at 1 on his 20th goal at 5:32 of the third. His shot from close range off a pass from Steven Stamkos went off Shesterkin’s pad and into the net. The center has 14 goals in the last 15 games.

Zibanejad got his ninth goal in nine games against Vasilevskiy to open the scoring from the high slot 14:25 into the game.

Vasilevskiy made a couple strong saves in overtime as Tampa Bay killed off Victor Hedman’s tripping penalty. Shesterkin stopped Stamkos’ right-circle shot late in the session.

Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel had a potential game-tying goal disallowed at 4:49 of the second. The left wing grabbed the puck off Shesterkin’s blocker with his glove and threw the puck toward the net. It was ruled an illegal hand pass.

Shesterkin stopped five shots by Nikita Kucherov and a low slot drive by Stamkos in the first. He rejected three more shots by Kucherov in the second period.

Stamkos hit the crossbar early in the third and remains three goals away from becoming the 47th NHL player to reach the 500 mark. The Lightning captain has gone six straight games without a goal.

Vasilevskiy turned aside breakaway shots by Vincent Trocheck and Vitali Kravtsov, and skated into the slot to clear the puck to prevent a Rangers’ short-handed 2-on-none during the opening period.

It was a rare start on consecutive games for Vasilevskiy, who beat Montreal 4-1 on Wednesday night. It was the fourth time, including playoffs, that he has appeared in back-to-back games since the 2020 playoffs.

BENCHED

Rangers LW Alexis Lafrenière, taken first overall in the 2020 draft, was scratched.

“Well, because I’m making a lineup and consistency is the word I mentioned before and yesterday a little bit,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “He wants to be better, we want him to be better, and be more consistent in the game.”

Lafrenière has an eight-game goal drought.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Lightning D Erik Cernak left late in the first following a check by Rangers LW Sammy Blais. It appeared their foreheads make contact.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Damar Hamlin’s family breaks silence after his scary on-field collapse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of Damar Hamlin have broken their silence following the NFL star’s scary on-field collapse Monday evening. The Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on field moments after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins at their game in Cincinnati Monday. Higgins caught a ball from Joe Burrow and […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WFLA

Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

St. Pete man riding tricycle killed by Publix semi-truck, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a deadly traffic incident involving a Publix semi-truck and a man who was riding an “adult tricycle.” Police said at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg tried to cross 5th Avenue North from the east sidewalk of […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

1 dead, 9 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting in Mobile

UPDATE 9:00 AM 1/1/23: Mobile Police sent this news release: On December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Dauphin Street concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject shot a 24-year-old male, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. During the gunfire, nine […]
MOBILE, AL
WFLA

WFLA

129K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy