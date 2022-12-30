ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

16-year-old boy shot in Washington Park

By Sun Times Media Wire
 4 days ago

A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in Washington Park on the South Side.

The teen was near the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:15 p.m. when someone inside a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him in the thigh and arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

