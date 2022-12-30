ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver

KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
KINGSLAND, TX
fox7austin.com

Thieves stealing food trucks in Central Texas on the rise

AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a crime wave that’s on the rise in the Austin area, brazen bandits stealing trailers from people’s properties. Some of those thieves are making off with food trucks, leaving local business owners in a tough spot. "Oh, I mean I was super hurt,"...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

4 people shot at party in East Austin, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say 4 people were shot at a party in East Austin overnight and 1 has life-threatening injuries. It happened around 1 a.m. on Ebert Avenue near Springdale Road. Investigators say they have one person in custody but they are still looking for suspects. Springdale Road...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police need help finding Buda package thief

BUDA, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a package thief. On December 26, investigators say a man took the package from a Buda home, put it in his car, and drove off. The man and the vehicle were caught on camera. If you have any...
BUDA, TX
fox7austin.com

3 injured in shooting at East Austin party, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police now say 3 people were shot at a large party in East Austin overnight and 1 has life-threatening injuries. It happened around 1 a.m. on Ebert Avenue near Springdale Road. Police say it was a chaotic scene when they arrived as people were running away.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 critically injured in Webberville

WEBBERVILLE, Texas - A motorcycle crash in Webberville has left one adult critically injured New Year's Day. Crews with ATCEMS and Travis County ESD 12 responded to the crash in the 20700 block of FM 969 near Webberwood Way at 3:16 p.m. Jan. 1. Medics performed CPR on one adult...
WEBBERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Gourdough's Donuts looking for Airstream trailer stolen in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A local eatery is reaching out to the public for help after one of their food trucks was stolen. Gourdough's Donuts says someone stole their Airstream trailer, which was parked in a storage facility in Bastrop County. The owners tell FOX 7 Austin it was stolen sometime over the Christmas holiday from a building along SH 21.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for hitting UT student in back of the head, UTPD says

AUSTIN, Texas - A UT student was injured after University of Texas police (UTPD) said a man hit the victim in the back of the head. UTPD said on Jan. 2, around 12:59 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault that happened near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin toll road rates increase on Jan. 1

AUSTIN, Texas - It will now cost drivers a bit more to drive on toll roads in the Austin area. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority implemented the toll hikes on Jan. 1. The agency increased rates by about 80%. This will impact drivers who use 183, 290, 71, 45...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Ascension Seton Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

AUSTIN, Texas - Ascension Seton Medical Center has welcomed a beautiful baby girl as their first baby of 2023. Camila Hametner was born at 12:48 a.m. to mother Ashley Corona and father Brent Hametner. She weighed 7.5 lbs and was 22.25 inches long.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

St. David's HealthCare welcomes first baby of 2023

AUSTIN, Texas - St. David's HealthCare has welcomed a beautiful baby girl as their first baby of 2023. Gianna Muhimbare was born at 12:29 a.m. at St. David's South Austin Medical Center. She weighed 8 lbs 4 oz. "When we welcomed our daughter Gianna into the world, we had no...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin residents splash into the new year at Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas - A twenty-year tradition in Austin continued Sunday morning with many people starting the New Year by taking a splash in to Barton Springs Pool. "It was our first time going off the diving board," Ronan Gomkowski said after getting out of the pool. Gomkowski said he was...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

What's open and closed in Austin on Jan. 2

AUSTIN, Texas - New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, which means several places will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. The City of Austin administrative and municipal facilities will be closed all day. Austin Resource Recovery Trash, Recycling, and Composting and Facility...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin residents eager to enter 2023 with celebrations downtown

AUSTIN, Texas - Streets in downtown Austin started to get busy with residents eager to enter the new year, hours before 2022 ended. "I'm looking for a new job, so I want to get a new one and stick to that and kind of build good habits, stuff that is easy to maintain," says Priscilla.
AUSTIN, TX

