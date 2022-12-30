Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Red Cross assisting after fire damages 24 apartment units in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Red Cross is assisting residents after a fire at a Round Rock apartment complex damages 24 units. It happened just after 8 a.m. on January 3 at the Terrastone Travesia apartments on Quick Hill Road. Round Rock officials say the fire was contained to one...
fox7austin.com
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver
KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
fox7austin.com
Thieves stealing food trucks in Central Texas on the rise
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a crime wave that’s on the rise in the Austin area, brazen bandits stealing trailers from people’s properties. Some of those thieves are making off with food trucks, leaving local business owners in a tough spot. "Oh, I mean I was super hurt,"...
fox7austin.com
4 people shot at party in East Austin, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say 4 people were shot at a party in East Austin overnight and 1 has life-threatening injuries. It happened around 1 a.m. on Ebert Avenue near Springdale Road. Investigators say they have one person in custody but they are still looking for suspects. Springdale Road...
fox7austin.com
Police need help finding Buda package thief
BUDA, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a package thief. On December 26, investigators say a man took the package from a Buda home, put it in his car, and drove off. The man and the vehicle were caught on camera. If you have any...
fox7austin.com
3 injured in shooting at East Austin party, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police now say 3 people were shot at a large party in East Austin overnight and 1 has life-threatening injuries. It happened around 1 a.m. on Ebert Avenue near Springdale Road. Police say it was a chaotic scene when they arrived as people were running away.
fox7austin.com
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 critically injured in Webberville
WEBBERVILLE, Texas - A motorcycle crash in Webberville has left one adult critically injured New Year's Day. Crews with ATCEMS and Travis County ESD 12 responded to the crash in the 20700 block of FM 969 near Webberwood Way at 3:16 p.m. Jan. 1. Medics performed CPR on one adult...
fox7austin.com
Gourdough's Donuts looking for Airstream trailer stolen in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A local eatery is reaching out to the public for help after one of their food trucks was stolen. Gourdough's Donuts says someone stole their Airstream trailer, which was parked in a storage facility in Bastrop County. The owners tell FOX 7 Austin it was stolen sometime over the Christmas holiday from a building along SH 21.
fox7austin.com
Austin nonprofit helping skaters achieve potential on and off the ice
The Heart of Texas Figure Skating Club is a nonprofit, inclusive club helping its skaters explore and achieve their full potential on and off the ice. The group has its Heart of the Holidays Ice Show in San Antonio this weekend.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for hitting UT student in back of the head, UTPD says
AUSTIN, Texas - A UT student was injured after University of Texas police (UTPD) said a man hit the victim in the back of the head. UTPD said on Jan. 2, around 12:59 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault that happened near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street.
fox7austin.com
Austin toll road rates increase on Jan. 1
AUSTIN, Texas - It will now cost drivers a bit more to drive on toll roads in the Austin area. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority implemented the toll hikes on Jan. 1. The agency increased rates by about 80%. This will impact drivers who use 183, 290, 71, 45...
fox7austin.com
Family attorneys expected to speak out after Hays County inmate shot, killed by officer
SAN MARCOS, Texas - This morning, family attorneys for a man shot and killed by a corrections officer are set to speak out and demand justice for the death of their loved one. Lawyers are demanding the release of body camera footage and surveillance video. Mid-December, FOX 7 reported that...
fox7austin.com
4 people shot in East Austin, 1 with life-threatening injuries, police say
Police are investigating a shooting at a party in East Austin just after 1 a.m. on Ebert Avenue near Springdale Road. One person is in custody and police are still looking for suspects.
fox7austin.com
Ascension Seton Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
AUSTIN, Texas - Ascension Seton Medical Center has welcomed a beautiful baby girl as their first baby of 2023. Camila Hametner was born at 12:48 a.m. to mother Ashley Corona and father Brent Hametner. She weighed 7.5 lbs and was 22.25 inches long.
fox7austin.com
St. David's HealthCare welcomes first baby of 2023
AUSTIN, Texas - St. David's HealthCare has welcomed a beautiful baby girl as their first baby of 2023. Gianna Muhimbare was born at 12:29 a.m. at St. David's South Austin Medical Center. She weighed 8 lbs 4 oz. "When we welcomed our daughter Gianna into the world, we had no...
fox7austin.com
Austin residents splash into the new year at Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas - A twenty-year tradition in Austin continued Sunday morning with many people starting the New Year by taking a splash in to Barton Springs Pool. "It was our first time going off the diving board," Ronan Gomkowski said after getting out of the pool. Gomkowski said he was...
fox7austin.com
Hit-and-run victim's family ask for help identifying driver
A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one, Ian Lewis, in a hit-and-run. FOX 7 Austin's Shannon Ryan has more in this week's CrimeWatch.
fox7austin.com
What's open and closed in Austin on Jan. 2
AUSTIN, Texas - New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, which means several places will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. The City of Austin administrative and municipal facilities will be closed all day. Austin Resource Recovery Trash, Recycling, and Composting and Facility...
fox7austin.com
Austin residents eager to enter 2023 with celebrations downtown
AUSTIN, Texas - Streets in downtown Austin started to get busy with residents eager to enter the new year, hours before 2022 ended. "I'm looking for a new job, so I want to get a new one and stick to that and kind of build good habits, stuff that is easy to maintain," says Priscilla.
