WNDU
2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
WNDU
1 killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting in South Bend late Monday night. Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was...
abc57.com
'If it goes up in the air, it's coming down,' officials warn against firing guns at midnight on New Year's Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- You might hear cheers or fireworks when the clock strikes midnight this weekend, ringing in 2023. But in some parts of South Bend it's likely to hear gunshots. Every year on New Year's Eve, St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter said he films all the gunshots he...
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
WNDU
Celebrating the New Year safely
Elkhart Police need help identifying person of interest in theft investigation. Police tell 16 News Now that at least $750 worth of property was stolen from the Ross Dress for Less on County Road 6 in Elkhart sometime between Oct. 14, 2022, and Nov. 11, 2022. Country Bake Shop closing...
hometownnewsnow.com
Good Response to Dumpster Program
(La Porte, IN) - The dumpster program in the city of La Porte is over for the season. It will resume in the spring. The dumpsters are made available in the spring, summer and fall for residents to dispose of things like old furniture and mattresses. La Porte Code Enforcement...
“Sunset Celebration” at J’s Breakfast Club
J’s Breakfast Club owner Joslyn Kelly and her team welcomed scores of customers on the official last day of operation at 3669 Broadway in Gary. In January 2023, the newly built restaurant will open 10 blocks away, at 2601 Broadway. “What a journey it has been, and it’s far...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Year's Eve in Jail for Driver in Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - A man apparently trying to drive back home to La Porte had a bad start to his New Year, having allegedly crashed and wound up spending New Year’s Eve in jail. Francisco Marrufo-Torres, 39, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Operating a...
WNDU
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
(WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we’re also welcoming in the first newborns of the year here in Michiana!. Beacon Health System says it delivered the first New Year’s baby in Michiana. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:51 a.m. at Elkhart General Hospital. First-time parents...
95.3 MNC
Four Winds Casino Job Fair set for Tuesday, Wednesday
A job fair at Four Winds Casinos, but not the gambling side. They are hiring in the casino hotel and spa, with on the spot hiring. Positions include Front Desk Agents, Night Auditors, Housekeeping, Porters, Room Attendants, Massage Therapists, Nail Technicians, Estheticians, Valet Attendants, Gift Shop Clerks, Limo Drivers, Dishwashers, Culinary Staff, Food Servers, Barbacks, and more.
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
abc57.com
Michiana Crime Stoppers Increases Speedy Reward Payout
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- Michiana Crime Stoppers increased its Speedy Reward payout in the new year. The organization who's celebrating its 40th year increased its speedy reward from $200 to $300 for a tip that leads to the arrest of a fugitive. (a person who already has a warrant issued...
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Arcade Going: Full Tilt
(La Porte, IN) - A new arcade in La Porte has the antidote to cabin fever. Full Tilt Arcade has been open and steadily growing since October. Co-owner Ben Konowitz says he and his business partner Ryan Hart got the idea for opening an arcade when their own pinball collections got a little out of hand. “We were about to get broken up with by our significant others if we put one more pinball machine in our homes. I had six, and I think he had five,” Konowitz said. “We were maybe going to call it the Break Even Arcade. I just wanted to break even so I could have a place to play my pinball machines.”
2 dead from 'celebratory gunfire' at New Year's Eve party in Van Buren County
Van Buren County Sheriff's are investigating a double shooting that left two men dead during a New Year's Eve party.
WNDU
19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old from Michigan is facing numerous OWI charges after a woman was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on New Year’s Day in LaPorte County. According to Indiana State Police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on I-94...
abc57.com
Victim in shooting on Ashland Avenue dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person died in a shooting on Ashland Avenue Monday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports. Police were called to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night for...
abc57.com
COVID-19 health clinic to be held January 7 in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition is hosting a COVID-19 health clinic at The Arena Michiana in Elkhart on Saturday. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offers COVID-19 and flu vaccines to those eligible to receive them. Attendees can also get tested...
max983.net
Vehicle Crashes into House in Bourbon
Bourbon emergency responders were called to a New Year’s Day accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit the house at about 3:50 a.m. ET. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. No occupants inside the house were injured.
95.3 MNC
One person hurt in shooting along Lincoln Way West in South Bend
The South Bend Police Department Violent Crimes unit is investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s west side. Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, to the the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West on the report of shots fired. They arrived to find one...
