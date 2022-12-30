Read full article on original website
Thieves stealing food trucks in Central Texas on the rise
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a crime wave that’s on the rise in the Austin area, brazen bandits stealing trailers from people’s properties. Some of those thieves are making off with food trucks, leaving local business owners in a tough spot. "Oh, I mean I was super hurt,"...
Police need help finding Buda package thief
BUDA, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a package thief. On December 26, investigators say a man took the package from a Buda home, put it in his car, and drove off. The man and the vehicle were caught on camera. If you have any...
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
Gourdough's Donuts looking for Airstream trailer stolen in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A local eatery is reaching out to the public for help after one of their food trucks was stolen. Gourdough's Donuts says someone stole their Airstream trailer, which was parked in a storage facility in Bastrop County. The owners tell FOX 7 Austin it was stolen sometime over the Christmas holiday from a building along SH 21.
Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver
KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT
An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
Police: 5 arrested, 3 hurt after east Austin party shooting
APD said during a briefing that 911 received multiple reports of a house party in the area and gunfire was heard erupting from the party.
Bicyclist recovering after colliding into Austin police car early Monday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — A bicyclist is recovering in the hospital after colliding into the front of an Austin police car early Monday morning. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), the bicyclist hit the front of an APD cruiser around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, in front of the Northchase apartment complex on West Rundberg Lane in North Austin.
Gourdough's Donuts airstream stolen, neighbors experiencing similar theft
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Austin-staple Gourdough's Donuts had an airstream stolen in Bastrop County over the Christmas weekend. During the Christmas weekend in 2022, the owners of Gourdough's Donuts reported that an airstream that was opening in the future was stolen. The owners went onto the brand's Instagram page to inform its followers of what had occurred during the holiday season.
Man arrested for hitting UT student in back of the head, UTPD says
AUSTIN, Texas - A UT student was injured after University of Texas police (UTPD) said a man hit the victim in the back of the head. UTPD said on Jan. 2, around 12:59 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault that happened near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street.
Central Texas family finds missing Southwest luggage after watching KXAN report
A New Braunfels family credited a KXAN report on missing Southwest Airlines luggage with finding and retrieving their own suitcases.
Man shot on New Year’s Eve in central Austin drive-by shooting
APD officers are searching the area to see if anyone was injured by the gunfire, but have not yet located any victims. Officers also have a description of the suspect and are searching for them.
APD searching for suspect in south Austin jugging incident
The Austin Police Department is investigating another jugging theft crime that occurred at a south Austin bank, according to a APD news release.
APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
Round Rock apartment fire displaces residents of 21 units
The Red Cross is helping people find a new place to stay after a fire at an apartment complex on Quick Hill Road. Video Courtesy: Payton Rice.
Family, attorneys of man fatally shot by Hays County deputy call for release of video
KYLE, Texas – National civil rights attorney Ben Crump was in San Marcos Monday afternoon with family members of Joshua Leon Wright who was shot and killed after attempting to escape police custody at a Kyle hospital on Dec. 12. They are calling on Hays County Sheriff’s Office to...
New Year's Day collision results in four people at South Austin hospital
AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning crash resulted in four people being transported to the hospital on Sunday. At 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) were called out to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Alamdea Drive for a two vehicle collision. Once on the scene, medics discovered that of the five people involved in the collision, one person was pinned in their vehicle.
Red Cross assisting after fire damages 24 apartment units in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Red Cross is assisting residents after a fire at a Round Rock apartment complex damages 24 units. It happened just after 8 a.m. on January 3 at the Terrastone Travesia apartments on Quick Hill Road. Round Rock officials say the fire was contained to one...
Four suspects arrested in Cedar Park jugging incident may be linked to other crimes: police
AUSTIN, Texas - Four people have been arrested in connection with a jugging incident in Cedar Park, and police say it appears they may be responsible for several of these types of robberies in the Austin area as well. Cedar Park police say the victim had just come from the...
