ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, IL

Slain Bradley officer remembered on anniversary of her death

By Christine Flores
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3dmT_0jyGnIxf00

BRADLEY, Ill. — The family of a downstate police officer killed in the line of duty last year held a vigil in her honor Thursday night.

Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s celebration of life took place at 9:30 p.m., 20 minutes before the exact time Rittmanic and her partner, Tyler Bailey, answered the call one year ago on Dec. 29, 2021, at an area Comfort Inn.

Slain Bradley officer remembered for passion for policing, care for others

According to police, Rittmanic and Bailey were dispatched to the Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block of Illinois Highway 50 for a call of unattended dogs in the parking lot. Once there, they learned Sullivan had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

A struggle ensued.

According to prosecutors, Rittmanic was disarmed by the pair and began pleading for her life. According to court documents, she was allegedly shot by 25-year-old Darius Sullivan twice with her service weapon.

Court docs: Slain Bradley officer pleaded for life, was shot by own gun

Her partner, 27-year-old Officer Tyler Bailey, was shot and critically wounded in the head. After spending time in a rehabilitation center, he was able to go home last month.

Sullivan and 26-year-old Xandria Harris are charged in connection with the shootings. According to the Kankakee State’s Attorney’s office, seven people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

New details released in Chicago shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts

CHICAGO - A 9-year-old is the latest young victim of violence in Chicago, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Now, community activists are offering to pay for the child’s funeral services, and they’re offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials

CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Shooting of 9-year-old boy in Washington Heights ruled homicide

CHICAGO — The shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts has been ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Chicago Police Department’s investigation originally began Sunday evening after Jarvis was found shot multiple times inside a Washington Heights home. Police said there were multiple other children and family members present during the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 teens in hospital after Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO — Three teens are in the hospital after an unknown vehicle drove up and a person inside the vehicle opened fire, according to the Chicago Police Department. Police said the incident happened in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood around 3:55 p.m. when that unknown vehicle pulled up on […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: 9-year-old dies after being shot inside Washington Heights home

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old child has died after being shot inside a home in Washington Heights Sunday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department. CPD said the incident happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street around 6:30 p.m. The Medical examiner’s office identified the boy as 9-year-old Jarvis M. Watts. Sources tell WGN […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 fatally shot in Orland Park home

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wheeling man accused of painting swastikas on church in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Illinois - A Wheeling man is charged with painting swastikas on a church in Elmhurst. Josef Stumpfoll, 35, was in bond court on Sunday. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said that on December 30 at around midnight, Stumpfoll painted seven swastikas on the windows of Pathway Community Church in Elmhurst. Police said that Stumpfoll had previously been a member of the church.
ELMHURST, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people fatally shot in Avalon Park home

CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD expects high security amid NYE celebrations

CHICAGO — Chicago leaders are expecting for what is going to be a busy New Year’s Eve. According to the CPD, an additional 1,300 officers will be on patrol across the city and Supt. David Brown says they are ready. “Officers will be doing everything they can to keep everyone safe. We need our residents […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Missing Montgomery man found dead in Plano lake

A man who was reported missing from the Village of Montgomery on Sunday was recovered from a small lake in Plano, located south of Route 34 in a wooded area Monday afternoon. The Plano Police Department says the nineteen-year-old was found deceased in the water. His body was recovered by the Little-Rock Fox Fire Protection District. Police do not believe the death is suspicious, although an investigation is ongoing. The Plano Police Department says there is no danger to the public.
PLANO, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Cocaine Dealer Pleads Guilty; Awaits Judge's Sentence

Prison likely awaits an Ottawa woman who has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine. Fifty-four-year-old Margarita Ford pleaded guilty in La Salle County Court late last week to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Both are felony charges and both could bring prison time. Judge H. Chris Ryan will hand down a sentence for Ford in March.
OTTAWA, IL
WGN News

WGN News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy