MI Republicans propose TikTok ban on state gov. devices amid security concerns

For many of TikTok's young users, data security isn't always top of mind.

"You know people making hypothetical theories and stuff—a lot of people don't know what is true and what is not? So I do. Feel like that is a threat to security—but I personally don't really look into that too much," said Kayla Brown, TikTok user.

"I think it is something that obviously we need to be more careful of in general because there is so much information that could be weaponized," said Olivia Reeves, another TikTok user.

Compared to Facebook and Twitter, TikTok is the new social media app on the block.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Michigan's Department of Technology, Management, and Budget said they're still trying to vet the platform.

And, it's routine to evaluate potential threats to the network to ensure that the information entrusted with us is protected and safe.

"I haven't really heard specifically about this one but I'd be interested to see what they are looking at in terms of policy," Reeves said.

Last week, all seven Republicans in Michigan’s Congressional delegation sent this letter to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

It calls on her to ban TikTok on all state government devices — including smartphones issued to public university employees.

"It doesn't surprise me at all," Brown said.

16 states have already taken this action. In the letter, Republicans went on to say, “this is not a partisan issue, but one of national security, and indeed the security and privacy of all Michiganders."

The letter alleges the app's parent company may be sharing user data and potentially making it available to the Chinese government.

"You see all the time different healthcare and other platforms you have leaks and things like that so I don't know if here's necessarily a specific risk with this more so it's just user information in general," said Reeves.

Nearly two-thirds of teenagers use TikTok and 58% reported using it daily according to Pew Research.

The letter also brings up concerns about using the app in the classroom and as a learning tool.