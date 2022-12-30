ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t toss that Christmas tree just yet. Feed it to these goats instead.

By Heather Alterisio
 4 days ago

No, really, we're not kidding.

Taking down the Christmas tree doesn’t have to be all that baaaaad this year.

Instead of tossing that tree to the curb, consider recycling it at a local farm and let some hungry goats enjoy a festive feast.

Local farms are once again accepting tree donations, so long as the trees have not been sprayed with any chemicals, preservatives, or paints. Essentially, any tree that was freshly cut and not purchased from a big box store where pesticides may have been applied. Trees must also be free of any tinsel and ornaments so that they are safe for goats and other livestock to consume.

See below for some local farms accepting donations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire:

Each farm has its own rules and drop-off guidelines, so be sure to check their website or contact them for specifics.

Firefly Fields in Southwick

9 Babb Road

Unity Farm Sanctuary in Sherborn

17 Unity Lane

Whip City Animal Sanctuary in Westfield

232 Montgomery Road

Carl E. Dahl House in Gardner

827 Green St.

Slightly Off Course Farm in Ashburnham

127 Williams Road

Goats to Go in Georgetown

201 Pond St

Channell Homestead in Hanson

92 South St.

Black Dog Farm in Barnstead, N.H.

614 Province Road

Legacy Lane Farm in Stratham, N.H.

217 Portsmouth Ave.

Anderson Farm in Chesterfield, N.H.

130 Twin Brook Road

Boston, MA
