wvtm13.com

2 shot, 1 dead in Birmingham's first homicide of 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating the city's first murder of the new year in the Woodlawn area. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 100 block of 59th Street North at 9:46 p.m. Monday. Police say they found two men shot inside a car. One man...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

BPD investigating exhibition driving incident involving officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police released a statement related to reports of officers involved in an exhibition driving incident on New Year's Day. "The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused in copper theft at Birmingham church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies have made an arrest in a copper theft at a Birmingham church. Authorities responded to a report of a copper theft on January 1 at the church on 12th Court NW. During the investigation, they were able to develop a suspect description...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian hit, killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday evening in Bessemer. The man has been identified, but it’s not known if his family has been notified. The crash happened at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North around 5:50 p.m. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham activist calls for greater discussion about gang violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is looking to move beyond 2022, a year that saw the most homicides since the early 90's. The city of Birmingham recorded 144 homicides in 2022, the most since 1991. One community activist says while there's been a lot of talk about gun violence in the area, there hasn't been enough talk about gang violence.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham

Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

13 year old shot and killed in Piedmont on New Year’s Eve

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed just before the new year in Piedmont. Police say Paul Josh Baker, 19, of Piedmont is charged with murder. He is in jail without bond. The deadly shooting happened at 11:11 p.m. on December 31 in the 4000 block...
PIEDMONT, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man dies in ATV crash in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died January 2 in an ATV accident in the Fosters community. Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened in the area of Lock 9 Road. The victim’s name has not been released. Get news alerts...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead and another in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa. Michael Terrell Charles, 37, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Deshawn Tanthony Eatmon. Tuscaloosa police were called to the area of Brookhaven Apartments on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

45-year-old man killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash left a Thorsby man dead Saturday afternoon. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, around 5:25 p.m., Michael Tobi, 45, was injured when his Nissan Altima left the roadway and hit a tree. The crash occurred on Chilton County 76 near Chilton County 30, approximately eight miles west […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa police chase ends in deadly crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman was killed during a police chase early Friday morning in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa police said an officer was pursuing a vehicle at 4 a.m. after the driver ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue and refused to stop. The vehicle kept...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

