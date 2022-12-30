Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
A man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
2 shot, 1 dead in Birmingham's first homicide of 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating the city's first murder of the new year in the Woodlawn area. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 100 block of 59th Street North at 9:46 p.m. Monday. Police say they found two men shot inside a car. One man...
BPD investigating exhibition driving incident involving officers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police released a statement related to reports of officers involved in an exhibition driving incident on New Year's Day. "The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident."
Man accused in copper theft at Birmingham church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies have made an arrest in a copper theft at a Birmingham church. Authorities responded to a report of a copper theft on January 1 at the church on 12th Court NW. During the investigation, they were able to develop a suspect description...
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
Man arrested after allegedly stealing copper from church in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly stealing copper from a church in Birmingham over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a copper theft at a church on 12th Court NW in Birmingham. During the investigation, deputies were able to […]
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday evening in Bessemer. The man has been identified, but it’s not known if his family has been notified. The crash happened at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North around 5:50 p.m. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says...
Birmingham activist calls for greater discussion about gang violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is looking to move beyond 2022, a year that saw the most homicides since the early 90's. The city of Birmingham recorded 144 homicides in 2022, the most since 1991. One community activist says while there's been a lot of talk about gun violence in the area, there hasn't been enough talk about gang violence.
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham
Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
BREAKING: Two Dead, Two Jailed in Separate Murders in Tuscaloosa
Two people are dead and two have been arrested after separate murders in Tuscaloosa during the New Year's Eve weekend. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa a few minutes before midnight Saturday.
13 year old shot and killed in Piedmont on New Year’s Eve
PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed just before the new year in Piedmont. Police say Paul Josh Baker, 19, of Piedmont is charged with murder. He is in jail without bond. The deadly shooting happened at 11:11 p.m. on December 31 in the 4000 block...
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
Man dies in ATV crash in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died January 2 in an ATV accident in the Fosters community. Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened in the area of Lock 9 Road. The victim’s name has not been released. Get news alerts...
Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead and another in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa. Michael Terrell Charles, 37, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Deshawn Tanthony Eatmon. Tuscaloosa police were called to the area of Brookhaven Apartments on...
Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
45-year-old man killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash left a Thorsby man dead Saturday afternoon. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, around 5:25 p.m., Michael Tobi, 45, was injured when his Nissan Altima left the roadway and hit a tree. The crash occurred on Chilton County 76 near Chilton County 30, approximately eight miles west […]
Tuscaloosa police chase ends in deadly crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman was killed during a police chase early Friday morning in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa police said an officer was pursuing a vehicle at 4 a.m. after the driver ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue and refused to stop. The vehicle kept...
