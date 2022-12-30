ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Person shot at Baton Rouge apartment building Monday

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital Monday after reports of gunfire at a Baton Rouge apartment building. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Toulon Drive, located off Mead Road in a neighborhood south of I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Officials break down high-speed pursuit procedures after deadly crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple agencies are still investigating a deadly police chase that took the lives of two teenage girls from Brusly. Police in Baton Rouge initiated the chase, going after a home invasion suspect in a stolen car. BRPD ended their pursuit after that driver, Tyquel Zanders crossed the Mississippi River bridge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man struck and killed on I-10 after running from police, BRPD says

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 10 after running from police early Sunday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement. Oscar Ruiz, 42, fled from BRPD officers who arrived at the scene of his stalled vehicle on the shoulder of I-10 near Perkins Road and Dalrymple Drive, according to BRPD. Ruiz was struck and killed by a Honda Civic traveling eastbound on I-10, according to BRPD.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Man hit, killed on I-10; victim identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a man was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day. According to officials, Oscar Ruiz, 42, was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road just before 4:50 a.m. Investigation shows that a MAPP located a stalled vehicle on I-10 West...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting Friday afternoon in Lafayette has sent one male victim to the hospital and has left police looking for a suspect. According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, responded to the shooting reported in the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18 PM. Once on scene, officers found the male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. That victim was then sent to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
LAFAYETTE, LA
iheart.com

Suspect Arrested For Baton Rouge Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two

A suspect is in custody for a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge that wounded two people on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say 20-year-old Jarrius Snearl fired shots while driving past the victims' home on Maplewood Drive. Snearl ran into a parked car when he drove away, and was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two arrested after hours-long standoff with deputies at Tangipahoa apartment complex Friday night

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two men were taken into custody Friday night after an hours-long standoff with deputies and evading arrest earlier the same day. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the two-hour standoff started just before 7 p.m. at the Woodlands Apartments in Tickfaw when deputies learned Kelvin Provost, 24, had barricaded himself inside.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

