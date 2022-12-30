Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbrz.com
Police give update on two people hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said one of the shootings took place along Jim Taylor Drive in the Tigerland apartments area and stemmed from an armed robbery and an attempted murder. The victim, a...
wbrz.com
Car burglars started shooting after homeowners confronted them in Prairieville neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was grazed by a bullet when two car thieves shot at her home after stealing a vehicle during the latest car theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men stole a car in along Oakland...
wbrz.com
Person shot at Baton Rouge apartment building Monday
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital Monday after reports of gunfire at a Baton Rouge apartment building. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Toulon Drive, located off Mead Road in a neighborhood south of I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
theadvocate.com
Addis police officer to be charged in teens' deaths in crash during chase, DA says
The Addis police officer who struck and killed two teenage girls during a multi-parish police chase of a vehicle theft suspect is being arrested for his role in the Saturday crash, 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton said. Addis officer David Cauthron was arrested and booked Sunday evening, WBRZ reported....
wbrz.com
Police officer arrested for negligent homicide after high-speed pursuit left innocent teens dead
BRUSLY - An Addis police officer is facing criminal charges after striking and killing two teenage girls during a high-speed chase of a suspect Saturday, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton. Officials told WBRZ that officer David Cauthron, 42, was arrested and booked Sunday night on two counts of negligent...
Officials break down high-speed pursuit procedures after deadly crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple agencies are still investigating a deadly police chase that took the lives of two teenage girls from Brusly. Police in Baton Rouge initiated the chase, going after a home invasion suspect in a stolen car. BRPD ended their pursuit after that driver, Tyquel Zanders crossed the Mississippi River bridge.
wbrz.com
Expert says officer arrested in deadly crash did not follow state, federal pursuit policies
BATON ROUGE - A law enforcement expert with decades of experience — who also helped write pursuit policies for some local law enforcement agencies — says the Addis police officer who killed two teen girls in West Baton Rouge violated state and national pursuit protocols. Scott Courrege said...
theadvocate.com
Addis police officer under investigation for crash during chase that killed two teens, DA says
The Addis police officer who struck and killed two teenage girls during a multi-parish police chase of a vehicle theft suspect is being investigated for his role in the Saturday crash, 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton said. Clayton's office will review dash cam footage and communications from the officer,...
theadvocate.com
Man struck and killed on I-10 after running from police, BRPD says
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 10 after running from police early Sunday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement. Oscar Ruiz, 42, fled from BRPD officers who arrived at the scene of his stalled vehicle on the shoulder of I-10 near Perkins Road and Dalrymple Drive, according to BRPD. Ruiz was struck and killed by a Honda Civic traveling eastbound on I-10, according to BRPD.
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
WTHR
Lafayette Police Investigate First Homicide Of 2023
We're one week away from the start of the 2023 legislative session. The Senate and House will meet separately next Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Goldman Street
The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting incident which took place on the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18pm Officers found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot
KSLA
Man hit, killed on I-10; victim identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a man was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day. According to officials, Oscar Ruiz, 42, was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road just before 4:50 a.m. Investigation shows that a MAPP located a stalled vehicle on I-10 West...
Lafayette Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting Friday afternoon in Lafayette has sent one male victim to the hospital and has left police looking for a suspect. According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, responded to the shooting reported in the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18 PM. Once on scene, officers found the male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. That victim was then sent to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
wbrz.com
Brusly community mourns high school cheerleaders killed in New Year's Eve police chase
BRUSLY - The Brusly community is mourning the death of two local high school students killed in Saturday's high-speed police chase. The victims, 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill, were both cheerleaders at Brusly High. The school's cheerleading team released a statement on Facebook regarding their tragic deaths:. "As...
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested For Baton Rouge Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two
A suspect is in custody for a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge that wounded two people on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say 20-year-old Jarrius Snearl fired shots while driving past the victims' home on Maplewood Drive. Snearl ran into a parked car when he drove away, and was...
wbrz.com
Driver led police on deadly high-speed chase Saturday; suspect faces manslaughter charges for teens' deaths
BATON ROUGE - Two teenage girls were killed when a police unit reportedly crashed into their vehicle during Saturday morning's high-speed, multi-parish chase that ended on I-10 East at Dalrymple. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase started in the capital city shortly after officers learned Tyquel Zanders...
wbrz.com
Two arrested after hours-long standoff with deputies at Tangipahoa apartment complex Friday night
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two men were taken into custody Friday night after an hours-long standoff with deputies and evading arrest earlier the same day. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the two-hour standoff started just before 7 p.m. at the Woodlands Apartments in Tickfaw when deputies learned Kelvin Provost, 24, had barricaded himself inside.
wbrz.com
Officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire officials are looking into multiple separate fires that sprung up across the Baton Rouge area overnight. The first fire happened around 10:30 Saturday night at a home on Shelby Drive, off Florida Boulevard. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house.
NOLA.com
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.
Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
