LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting Friday afternoon in Lafayette has sent one male victim to the hospital and has left police looking for a suspect. According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, responded to the shooting reported in the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18 PM. Once on scene, officers found the male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. That victim was then sent to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO