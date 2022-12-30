ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man arrested after fighting OHP Trooper, hiding on rooftop, police say

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJQaU_0jyGmLiT00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

According to police, OHP conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 36th Street North. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper got into an altercation with Montaiveon Hollins. He fought and ran from OHP, according to Tulsa Police.

Tulsa Police officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter. Officers said they saw Hollins jumping fences around Tulsa Women’s and Children Shelter on Mohawk Boulevard.

Their helicopter arrived and found Hollins hiding on the roof of a building. Officers set up an arrest team and said they tried to talk Hollins down from the roof. Police said Hollins refused and would not come down.

Police said officers launched pepper balls near Hollins, “encouraging him to move to the other side and climb down from the roof.”

Hollins was taken into custody without any further issues, according to police.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Police say east Tulsa dispensary robbed at gunpoint

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint Monday night. The armed robbery occurred at Pura Cannabis Collective near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive in east Tulsa just before 11 p.m., according to police. The person who called 911 said...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: 2023′s first homicide victim was shot, killed by brother

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 1/3/2023: Tulsa police have arrested 39-year-old Clifton Speed in connection to Tuesday’s deadly shooting. Investigators say an argument led to Clifton Speed shot his brother, 40-year-old Byron Speed, multiple times. Several family members were able to get the gun away from Clifton, who received...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police say man shot, killed another man in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023 Tuesday morning. Police said just after midnight, they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of a house near West 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard in north Tulsa. Medics began rendering aid, but...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Nowata police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

NOWATA, Okla. — A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on Monday. The Nowata Police Department (NPD) said the officer was directing traffic for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office after a pickup truck pulling a trailer went off U.S. Highway 169 into a ditch. Northbound lanes of the highway were then blocked.
NOWATA, OK
KRMG

OHP sees multiple fatal crashes over New Year’s Eve weekend

TULSA, Okla. — After a busy holiday weekend that included multiple fatality collisions, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is warning the public about the dangers of driving under the influence. “Every New Year’s, New Year’s Eve around Christmas, it’s always all hands on deck for us,” said OHP Trooper...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Pursuit

Tulsa Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a chase and then crashing his car. TPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday near Young and MLK. They say flock cameras alerted them to the stolen car and say the suspect in the stolen car already ran from police three times this week.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say officers shot and killed a man who shot at them during a pursuit. The officer-involved shooting happened at Rose Hill Cemetery near Admiral and Yale. The Muscogee Nation says a Lighthorse Officer tried to stop the vehicle for a routine traffic stop near Riverside Drive...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Motorcyclist dead after crash near Highway 169, I-244

TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Highway 169 and I-244 in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) According to TPD, they were first called out to the crash around 5:00 p.m. TPD said a motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Drumright Police Department recovers items after officer notices drug activity

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drumright Police Department's Officer Kearney responded to a threats complaint on Wednesday. On that call, police say Kearny observed indicators of drug activity. Once completing the original call, Kearney requested assistance, secured the home, wrote an affidavit, and requested a search warrant. The warrant was...
DRUMRIGHT, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
113K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy