Man arrested after fighting OHP Trooper, hiding on rooftop, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

According to police, OHP conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 36th Street North. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper got into an altercation with Montaiveon Hollins. He fought and ran from OHP, according to Tulsa Police.

Tulsa Police officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter. Officers said they saw Hollins jumping fences around Tulsa Women’s and Children Shelter on Mohawk Boulevard.

Their helicopter arrived and found Hollins hiding on the roof of a building. Officers set up an arrest team and said they tried to talk Hollins down from the roof. Police said Hollins refused and would not come down.

Police said officers launched pepper balls near Hollins, “encouraging him to move to the other side and climb down from the roof.”

Hollins was taken into custody without any further issues, according to police.

