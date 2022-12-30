Read full article on original website
China’s CBDC wallet utilizes AliPay’s red packets to boost adoption amid stiff competition
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is looking for new ways to make the digital yuan the primary means of making payments in the country. According to the South China Morning Post, the latest trick in the PBoC’s playbook is borrowing a leaf from AliPay’s red packet feature, which bears similarities to the centuries-old Chinese tradition. Traditionally, Chinese residents send red cash-filled envelopes to family and friends with good wishes ahead of the year.
What is a digital dollar, and what does it mean for privacy and banking?
With fewer consumers using cash on a regular basis and more countries adopting virtual currency, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and several other major banks last month launched a 12-week pilot program to test the use of a digital dollar. But some experts and activists question whether a digital currency will live up to its potential, like making banking more affordable.
Crypto Exchange Binance Aiming to Buy South Korea’s Gopax
Crypto exchange Binance has almost completed its acquisition of South Korean exchange Gopax. Binance has completed due diligence, is now in the final steps of the acquisition process and plans to buy a 41.2% stake from Gopax CEO Lee Jun-haeng, Decenter reported Monday (Jan. 2). However, the acquisition still requires...
Binance to Re-Enter South Korea by Acquiring Local Exchange: Report
Binance plans to enter the Korean market by acquiring one of the largest local crypto exchanges. The world’s largest crypto trading platform is reportedly close to completing the acquisition of Gopax – one of the most utilized Korean exchanges. If closed, the deal will signify Binance’s entrance into...
Japan moving away from stablecoin restrictions in the new year
Japan looks set to ease stablecoin restrictions in the country next year, lifting its ban on the distribution of foreign-issued stablecoins. On Monday, local news outlet Nikkei reported that Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is planning to end its ban on the circulation of foreign-issued stablecoins in 2023, allowing exchanges operating in the country to trade in stablecoins “under the condition of asset preservation by deposits and upper limit of remittance.”
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
Top crypto funding stories of 2022
2022 was a watershed year for crypto venture capital, as investors poured tens of billions of dollars into blockchain-focused startups despite the overwhelmingly bearish trend in asset prices. Is the VC-dominated crypto funding model good for the industry? Only time will tell. Cointelegraph Research is still in the process of...
One Crypto Giant Is the Clear Winner of 2022 Amid Waves of Bankruptcies and Layoffs: Arcane Researcher
An analyst at crypto insights firm Arcane Research says one titan of the industry is the “clear winner” of last year, standing tall among a sea of bankruptcies and collapses. Senior Arcane Research analyst Vetle Lunde says Binance is the winner of crypto exchanges in 2022 regardless of...
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
Analyst Explains Why Bottom for Bitcoin ‘Could Be $10,000 or Slightly Lower’
The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” says that he expects the price of Bitcoin to fall further in Q1 2023 before bottoming out. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, in a video update released on 30 December 2022, he said:. “The...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
Bitcoin, Ether edge higher with crypto top 10; Litecoin surges after record transactions in 2022
Bitcoin and Ether costs rose in Tuesday morning buying and selling in Asia, together with all of the non-stablecoin high ten cryptocurrencies. Litecoin led the gainers, whereas XRP, Dogecoin and Polygon additionally posted will increase of between 2% and three%. See associated article: Hong Kong monetary service suppliers gear up...
U.S. Regulators Warn Banks That Crypto Is Not 'Safe and Sound'
The FDIC, Federal Reserve, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency collaborated on the declaration. The Federal Reserve and two other U.S. regulators today issued a warning to banks about cryptocurrencies. In a joint statement, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation...
Bitcoin Core developer hack highlights self-custody risks: Community responds
With one of Bitcoin’s original core developers claiming that his balance got drained by a hacker, the crypto community is at a loss at how “normal people” can succeed at securing their own Bitcoin (BTC). In a recent thread, Luke Dashjr claimed that some alleged attackers had...
