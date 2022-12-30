Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Ability Center of Southern Nevada helping those with developmental disabilities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new gym that's designed to help those with developmental disabilities get fit and change their lives. Chris Salas, founder of the Ability Center of Southern Nevada, joined us to talk more about their work.
news3lv.com
Introducing 3 CCSD trustees who will be sworn in Tuesday night
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday night three Clark County School District trustees will take their oath as students return to the classroom for the spring semester. The school board, that is made up of seven trustees, will have two new faces and one incumbent keeping her seat. These are...
news3lv.com
CCSD unveils state's first electric bus in effort to cut down costs, emissions
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The state’s first electric school bus is finally here with the Clark County School District (CCSD). CCSD is working to cut down on emissions and save money with electric buses. News 3 got a first look at a new electric bus on Tuesday, sitting...
news3lv.com
Mayor Carolyn Goodman calls on California to complete I-15 state line widening project
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is calling on California to complete their part of an ongoing project that continues to create traffic problems for motorists on the I-15. In a tweet released Tuesday, the mayor of Las Vegas called on California to finish the ongoing...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Ulises
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ulises is a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Music is his therapy, and he is a musician who loves to play guitar and keyboard. Even though the cancer treatments and surgeries that he's gone through have limited his ability to see, he still wanted to make his dream a reality.
news3lv.com
Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
news3lv.com
MGM Resorts helped kids stay healthy in 2022 with Chefs for Kids partnership
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Resorts is helping local kids stay healthy. The company wrapped up a full year as an official partner of Chefs for Kids. In partnership with the program, they delivered fresh meals and nutritional education directly into local classrooms. With help from MGM Resorts, Chefs...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas attorney shares tips on getting active with jump roping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Let's ring in 2023 on a healthy note. Shane Jasmine Young, Esq., attorney and owner of the Young Law Group, joined us to share her passion for fitness and how to get active with jump roping!
news3lv.com
Crews continue restoration efforts in Northern Nevada following powerful winter storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — NV Energy continues its restoration efforts after snow knocked out power to more than 31,000 customers in Northern Nevada over the weekend. Crews from Southern and Eastern Nevada have been brought in to help get the power back on to customers across the Reno area.
news3lv.com
Award-winning Rose Parade float pays tribute to Las Vegas organ donors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An award-winning float took part in Monday's Rose Parade in Pasadena to pay tribute to the dozens of people - including two Las Vegas valley locals - who have helped others through organ donation. The float from Donate Life, called "Lifting Each Other Up," won...
news3lv.com
Second pedestrian dies after alleged DUI crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second pedestrian has died after a crash this weekend in North Las Vegas, police said Tuesday. The collision was reported around 2:38 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive, near the 215 Beltway. The driver in the crash, 21-year-old...
news3lv.com
Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
news3lv.com
Peak season planning and driving tips to enjoy winter recreation at Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you like being outdoors, skiing, and snowboarding, these tips might come in handy to enjoy winter recreation at Lee Canyon and the Spring Mountains. Lee Canyon reminds Las Vegas residents and visitors that visitation to the Spring Mountains is at its peak during the holiday season, weekends, and after a snowstorm.
news3lv.com
Man dies after being stabbed by girlfriend's child
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead after trying to break up a fight between his girlfriend’s children. On Monday around 7:20 p.m., detectives responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in...
news3lv.com
Entertainment critic Derek Sante looks at best movies of 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 2022 has concluded and 2023 has arrived. Entertainment critic Derek Sante shares his picks for the best movies of the year, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "Turning Red."
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps New Year's entertainment around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New Year's Eve weekend has come to a close in Las Vegas. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break down everything you might have missed.
news3lv.com
Guest hits $250k jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One guest is starting the year off richer after hitting a six-figure jackpot while at a Las Vegas casino. Caesars announced the jackpot, which a Caesars Rewards member won Tuesday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dog found shot multiple times in east Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
Diocese of Las Vegas set to hold mass in memory of Pope Benedict XVI
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Las Vegas Diocese plans to hold a mass in honor of the late Pope Benedict XVI. The mass will be held at the Cathedral of Guardian Angels, located on the Las Vegas Strip, on Thursday, January 5, at 9 a.m. Bishop George Leo...
news3lv.com
Clean up time! Tons of trash picked up off Las Vegas Strip after New Year's Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews of workers cleaned up tons of trash after the big New Year's Eve bash on Saturday night. According to a statement sent out by Clark County officials, around 10 to 12 tons of trash was picked up off the Strip. It took 16 street...
Comments / 0