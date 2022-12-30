Yorktown Police Department says one of its own, Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, suddenly died on Monday. “Kenny took ill very suddenly in the last 48 hours. He fought valiantly and hard, but succumbed to his illness last night, January 2, 2023 at approximately 8pm,” said Chief Robert Noble in a statement on the department’s Facebook page. “Kenny was an outstanding police officer. An even better man.”

YORKTOWN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO