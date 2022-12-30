ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Yorktown police lieutenant dies after sudden illness

Yorktown Police Department says one of its own, Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, suddenly died on Monday. “Kenny took ill very suddenly in the last 48 hours. He fought valiantly and hard, but succumbed to his illness last night, January 2, 2023 at approximately 8pm,” said Chief Robert Noble in a statement on the department’s Facebook page. “Kenny was an outstanding police officer. An even better man.”
YORKTOWN, NY
News 12

Police: 1 dead in shooting in Neptune Township

Police say one person is dead after a shooting in a home in Neptune Township. They say the shooting took place on Drummond Avenue. The Monmouth County prosecutor is working in conjunction with the Neptune Township police to investigate the incident. This is still a developing story.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy