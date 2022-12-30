ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Host Orioles win first Quincy Holiday Hoops Tournament championship

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles captured their first Quincy Holiday Hoops Tournament championship on Friday with a 51-42 victory over Maple Valley. Riley Miner and Ashtyn Morris paced a balanced Quincy attack with 10 points apiece. Tournament MVP Grant Carter added nine points. Carter and Miner were named to the All Tournament team.
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

College basketball: Spartans, EMU, CMU, and WMU all in action tonight

EAST LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In men’s college basketball action tonight, Michigan State University hosts Nebraska, Eastern Michigan University entertains Bowling Green, Central Michigan University hosts Miami-Ohio, and Western Michigan University visits Kent State. The University of Michigan is back in action tomorrow hosting Penn State.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

1-2 Vandals Vandalize Laingsburg Baseball Field

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
LAINGSBURG, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Ruth G. Cole

Ruth G. Cole, surrounded by family that loved her so much, passed away at home on December 31, 2022, at the age of 87. Cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. Burial will take place at...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Agustin Louis Rodriguez

Agustin Louis Rodriguez, 23, of Coldwater, MI passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. In accordance to his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. He was born August 7, 1999 to...
COLDWATER, MI
whtc.com

Hudsonville Man Hospitalized After Saturday Crash With Tree

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash between his hometown and Allendale on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WLNS

Teen Falls Through Ice

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Michael L. Bercaw

Michael L. Bercaw, 53, of Bronson, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson with Pastor Terry Siler from the First Congregational Church officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 3-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
BRONSON, MI
Cars 108

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Coldwater Police announce hiring of two new officers

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Police Department has announced the hiring of two new officers. Chase Kreucher and Mohamed Saleh are the newest members of the department. Both are graduates of Coldwater High School. They completed the police academy at Kellogg Community College last week, and will now...
COLDWATER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy