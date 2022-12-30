Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
Host Orioles win first Quincy Holiday Hoops Tournament championship
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles captured their first Quincy Holiday Hoops Tournament championship on Friday with a 51-42 victory over Maple Valley. Riley Miner and Ashtyn Morris paced a balanced Quincy attack with 10 points apiece. Tournament MVP Grant Carter added nine points. Carter and Miner were named to the All Tournament team.
wtvbam.com
College basketball: Spartans, EMU, CMU, and WMU all in action tonight
EAST LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In men’s college basketball action tonight, Michigan State University hosts Nebraska, Eastern Michigan University entertains Bowling Green, Central Michigan University hosts Miami-Ohio, and Western Michigan University visits Kent State. The University of Michigan is back in action tomorrow hosting Penn State.
WLNS
1-2 Vandals Vandalize Laingsburg Baseball Field
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Ruth G. Cole
Ruth G. Cole, surrounded by family that loved her so much, passed away at home on December 31, 2022, at the age of 87. Cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. Burial will take place at...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Agustin Louis Rodriguez
Agustin Louis Rodriguez, 23, of Coldwater, MI passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. In accordance to his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. He was born August 7, 1999 to...
wcsx.com
Michigan Lottery: Chance to win $5 “Winter Green 7’s” instant tickets
94.7 WCSX has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!. Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to Big Jim’s House Jan 23-27 for your chance to call in and win. This month’s feature is $5...
whtc.com
Hudsonville Man Hospitalized After Saturday Crash With Tree
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash between his hometown and Allendale on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue...
WLNS
Teen Falls Through Ice
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
localspins.com
‘The Spirit of Michigan’: World-class music festivals revving up the state in 2023
Mitten State festivals new and old, large and small aim to continue the momentum from their post-pandemic return last year. The story and preview, plus the Local Spins 2023 Festival Guide. SCROLL DOWN FOR A LINK TO THE MICHIGAN MUSIC FESTIVALS 2023 GUIDE. It’s all about “the spirit of Michigan.”...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Michael L. Bercaw
Michael L. Bercaw, 53, of Bronson, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson with Pastor Terry Siler from the First Congregational Church officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 3-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
Mega Millions results for 12/30/22; did anyone win the $685 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Several players came within one number of winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $685 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Dec. 30. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 will be worth $785 million with a...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Police announce hiring of two new officers
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Police Department has announced the hiring of two new officers. Chase Kreucher and Mohamed Saleh are the newest members of the department. Both are graduates of Coldwater High School. They completed the police academy at Kellogg Community College last week, and will now...
WSB Radio
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan university announces phrases that should be banished in 2023 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Lake Superior State University announces list of words, phrases that should be banished in 2023. It’s been a tradition since 1976, and Lake Superior State...
Honoring Vets With First State-Operated Cemetery In Northern Michigan
Michigan currently has over 500,000 veterans living in the state, according to US Census Data. A new state-funded/operated veterans cemetery has been approved for Norther Michigan. Where will the new Michigan Veteran's Cemetery be located?. According to a report by MLive, the cemetery would be located in either Crawford or...
WWMTCw
City parts ways with Coakley, a fire in Battle Creek, food shortages & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence. A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted...
Gas prices in Michigan went up this week: Why they're rising
Michigan gas prices went up this week — a result of a combination of factors, including a slight hike in the state’s gas tax — pushing the average to $3.20 a gallon, according to AAA. The 21-cent increase is still less than a month ago but more than last year, according to...
Comments / 0