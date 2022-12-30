ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Maize n Brew

Harbaugh and Michigan have reset the standard in Ann Arbor

The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs, 51-45, on Saturday in one of the most painful losses in recent program history. It felt like the combination of “JT was short,” the death of a family pet and the announcement of your mother-in-law permanently moving in all in one.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan freshman linebacker enters the Transfer Portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced Monday afternoon. “My parents and I sat down recently to discuss my future endeavors as a student athlete. After much prayer and discussion, I have decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal,” he wrote. “Special thanks to Coach Harbaugh, Coach Minter, and his defensive staff for their time and support. I’d like to express my sincere appreciation for the outstanding administration and training staff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan hoops dominates in 81-46 blowout of Maryland

After a stunning 63-61 upset at the hands of Central Michigan, the Michigan Wolverines basketball team knew they needed to wake up heading into 2023 and the Big Ten season. On New Year’s Day, they followed through. In one of the most lopsided Big Ten games for the Wolverines...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Michigan State Spartans Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to the road to take on the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing Tuesday night. The Huskers are riding a two-game win streak while the Spartans enter the matchup riding a four-game win streak. The game also marks the third straight at the Breslin Center in the series with MSU returning to Lincoln next month for the first time since Jan. 2, 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions

On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Maryland at Michigan Preview: A not so happy new year

The Michigan Wolverines had been poor all season but had avoided the back-breaking mistake before Thursday’s embarrassment against Central Michigan. Now the Wolverines are buried in a massive hole with no quality wins and an inexcusable loss, not to mention that the team looks completely lost and unmotivated. Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Game balls from Michigan’s heartbreaker in the Fiesta Bowl

The Michigan Wolverines suffered a heartbreaker in the Fiesta Bowl, losing 51-45 in a shootout against TCU. Michigan was down big a couple different times and fought back, but it wasn’t enough. Still, some players had some great performances and deserve recognition with game balls. WR Ronnie Bell. Ronnie...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff

It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

1-2 Vandals Vandalize Laingsburg Baseball Field

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
LAINGSBURG, MI
mediafeed.org

Michigan State University costs this much

Michigan State University is a four-year public university located in East Lansing, Michigan. The university offers certificates, as well as degrees ranging from bachelors to doctorates. Here’s the information you need to know about MSU—from admission requirements to the Michigan State acceptance rate, and from MSU tuition to financial aid stats, popular majors, and more.
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan

Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
BROHMAN, MI

