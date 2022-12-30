Read full article on original website
Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.Mario DonevskiMount Pleasant, MI
Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own DaughterOlive BarkerIsabella County, MI
Despite Online Rumors Reportedly Spread By a Former Employee, This Popeyes Location is ‘Not’ ClosingJoel EisenbergMount Pleasant, MI
Maize n Brew
Harbaugh and Michigan have reset the standard in Ann Arbor
The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs, 51-45, on Saturday in one of the most painful losses in recent program history. It felt like the combination of “JT was short,” the death of a family pet and the announcement of your mother-in-law permanently moving in all in one.
Michigan freshman linebacker enters the Transfer Portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced Monday afternoon. “My parents and I sat down recently to discuss my future endeavors as a student athlete. After much prayer and discussion, I have decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal,” he wrote. “Special thanks to Coach Harbaugh, Coach Minter, and his defensive staff for their time and support. I’d like to express my sincere appreciation for the outstanding administration and training staff.
Michigan State basketball game score vs. Nebraska: TV channel, radio, time info
Michigan State Spartans (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-6, 1-2) Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing. Radio: WJR-AM 760 (Spartans' radio affiliates). Want more MSU news: Download our free, sleek mobile app on iPhone or Android. • Box score. Game notes: Michigan State, playing its fourth straight home...
Maize n Brew
Michigan hoops dominates in 81-46 blowout of Maryland
After a stunning 63-61 upset at the hands of Central Michigan, the Michigan Wolverines basketball team knew they needed to wake up heading into 2023 and the Big Ten season. On New Year’s Day, they followed through. In one of the most lopsided Big Ten games for the Wolverines...
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Michigan State Spartans Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to the road to take on the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing Tuesday night. The Huskers are riding a two-game win streak while the Spartans enter the matchup riding a four-game win streak. The game also marks the third straight at the Breslin Center in the series with MSU returning to Lincoln next month for the first time since Jan. 2, 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss
Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions
On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
Maize n Brew
After loss to CMU, players-only meeting refocuses Michigan basketball into conference play
It’s been a roller coaster of a week for the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team. After losing at home to a bad MAC team in CMU, they had their most dominant performance of the year against Maryland, thrasing the Terrapins by 35 points. After the CMU loss, freshman...
Maize n Brew
Maryland at Michigan Preview: A not so happy new year
The Michigan Wolverines had been poor all season but had avoided the back-breaking mistake before Thursday’s embarrassment against Central Michigan. Now the Wolverines are buried in a massive hole with no quality wins and an inexcusable loss, not to mention that the team looks completely lost and unmotivated. Michigan...
Maize n Brew
Game balls from Michigan’s heartbreaker in the Fiesta Bowl
The Michigan Wolverines suffered a heartbreaker in the Fiesta Bowl, losing 51-45 in a shootout against TCU. Michigan was down big a couple different times and fought back, but it wasn’t enough. Still, some players had some great performances and deserve recognition with game balls. WR Ronnie Bell. Ronnie...
Neal Rubin: U-M fans show up for team, undeterred by snow, Southwest, TCU
GLENDALE, Arizona − Samantha Awad loves her Wolverines enough to fly in from Montclair, New Jersey, to see them. At the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, she was loving them from afar. She'd paid $400 apiece online for what were arguably the worst seats in State Farm Stadium: fourth level, diagonally upward from the corner of the end zone, last row. ...
Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff
It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
WLNS
1-2 Vandals Vandalize Laingsburg Baseball Field
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
mediafeed.org
Michigan State University costs this much
Michigan State University is a four-year public university located in East Lansing, Michigan. The university offers certificates, as well as degrees ranging from bachelors to doctorates. Here’s the information you need to know about MSU—from admission requirements to the Michigan State acceptance rate, and from MSU tuition to financial aid stats, popular majors, and more.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt calls for overhaul of college football officiating following Fiesta Bowl performance
Joel Klatt joined in on criticizing college football officiating following the Fiesta Bowl. Klatt referenced 2 especially egregious calls that were missed in the game, including a Roman Wilson TD that was overturned and a no-call on what seemed like targeting in the 4th. Klatt said that “officiating in CFB...
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
Popular Broadcaster Leslie Toldo Bids Final Farewell to Mid-Michigan TV Viewers
After more than three decades as a broadcaster, Leslie Toldo is leaving Mid-Michigan TV and has offered a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. The popular broadcaster, who has more than 16,000 followers on social media made the announcement last week on Facebook that today (Jan 2) would be her last day on the air at WEYI-TV (NBC-25) and WSMH-TV (Fox 66).
