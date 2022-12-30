Over the past 20 years, the stretch-four has become somewhat of a necessity for most NBA teams. Out are the old days of having a big man who can only impose his will by scoring in the post, and in are the new ones of having a big who can stretch an opponent’s defense from long distance. At the peak of his NBA career, Detroit Pistons player development coach Rashard Lewis was one of the best one in the league.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO