Why has Dolphins' special teams stumbled?

We all want to know if Teddy Bridgewater can lead Miami to a fifth consecutive win against the hated Patriots.

We all want to know if Tua Tagovailoa has a shot to return against the Jets or for a playoff game.

We don't know that yet. But nothing has been ruled out.

We all want to know if Liam Eichenberg will be inserted into the lineup at left guard for Robert Jones.

No announcement on that front forthcoming.

We all want to know if Bradley Chubb and Alec Ingold can play through injuries.

And Terron Armstead and Xavien Howard, too.

It's that time of the year. Everyone has something hurting.

I'm looking forward to hanging out with friends in Boston and watching TCU-Michigan and Ohio State-Georgia, too.

Rest assured Jerome Baker and Channing Tindall will be watching, too.

But how about this: I'm also curious to see if Miami's special teams unit can do anything positive in games against the Patriots and Jets.

It's been rough, folks.

Miami has been bad on punt and kickoff returns and punt and kickoff coverage.

And field goals beyond 50 yards.

It's been a bad year for Miami special teams.

"We’ve given up some big plays," Dolphins special teams coach Danny Crossman said Thursday. "Fortunately, like in (the Packers) game, we give one up but we’re able to make one so it ends up being a wash. But the consistency – the next couple kickoffs they start drives on the 10 (-yard line), they start drives on the 12 (-yard line), they start drives on the 20 (-yard line). Three out of four, you’re good, but you can’t give up those chunks. It makes it hard. It puts the defense in a bad position."

Crossman was pretty honest about how some injuries and lineup shuffling earlier in the season caused problems.

Crossman was pretty honest about how increased defensive snaps for special teams standout Keion Crossman has reduced his special teams availability.

That's the kind of challenge special teams coaches are always dealing with.

Will Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle actually get a chance to return a punt with the season on the line?

Limiting punt returns by Hill and Waddle makes total sense.

But a total of 2 punt returns for -4 yards this season? Nah.

Crossman didn't want to get into if he was told Hill and Waddle were simply off limits. But common sense would say he was told they were.

An injury to special teams standout Cethan Carter earlier this season hurt. But Miami still has money invested in other special teams standouts like Justin Bethel and Clayton Fejedelem.

Miami can't afford to allow a 93-yard punt return to the Patriots or Jets, as they did to the Packers.

Jason Sanders can't miss a critical field goal in the fourth quarter, as he did against the Packers.

At worst, we can all hope Miami's special teams are not noticed down the stretch and in what we all hope will be at least one playoff game.

I appreciate you.

-Joe.