A.J. Brown praises Treylon Burks during Tennessee Titans game against Dallas Cowboys
Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was an interested observer in Thursday's game between the Titans and Dallas Cowboys.
Brown's Eagles can clinch the NFC East with a Cowboys loss. That means, for one night, Brown is a Titans fan.
Brown was impressed by Treylon Burks, the rookie wide receiver taken with the first-round choice that was traded from Philadelphia to Tennessee in the April trade that sent Brown to the Eagles. Burks made a catch and tight-roped the sideline for a 30-yard catch that set up a Randy Bullock field goal to end the first half at Nissan Stadium.
"Bro a ballerina," Brown tweeted out after Burks' sideline-evading catch near the end of the first half. "That was fire! (fire emoji, cry emoji)"
Brown's trade and resulting success has been a derisive topic for Titans fans during a season where Tennessee receivers have totaled just two 100-yard receiving games. Brown has five such games, including three 100-yard performances in the last four games. The former second-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft from Ole Miss had 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 35-10 win over the Titans on Dec. 4.
Burks has been a solid though inconsistent performer in his rookie season. The receiver out of Arkansas has missed games in two separate occasions with injury (a toe injury in October and a concussion in December).
Brown also offered some props for Kevin Byard, the Titans' All-Pro safety and one of the few remaining starters in the defensive lineup on Thursday night. Byard had two interceptions of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in the first half.
