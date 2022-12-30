ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A.J. Brown praises Treylon Burks during Tennessee Titans game against Dallas Cowboys

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDJv3_0jyGhgsZ00

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was an interested observer in Thursday's game between the Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

Brown's Eagles can clinch the NFC East with a Cowboys loss. That means, for one night, Brown is a Titans fan.

Brown was impressed by Treylon Burks, the rookie wide receiver taken with the first-round choice that was traded from Philadelphia to Tennessee in the April trade that sent Brown to the Eagles. Burks made a catch and tight-roped the sideline for a 30-yard catch that set up a Randy Bullock field goal to end the first half at Nissan Stadium.

"Bro a ballerina," Brown tweeted out after Burks' sideline-evading catch near the end of the first half. "That was fire! (fire emoji, cry emoji)"

Brown's trade and resulting success has been a derisive topic for Titans fans during a season where Tennessee receivers have totaled just two 100-yard receiving games. Brown has five such games, including three 100-yard performances in the last four games. The former second-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft from Ole Miss had 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 35-10 win over the Titans on Dec. 4.

LIVE UPDATES:Tennessee Titans score vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Thursday Night Football updates

FIRST CAREER TD FOR JOSH DOBBS:Tennessee Titans' Joshua Dobbs throws first career TD in tight Dallas Cowboys game

Burks has been a solid though inconsistent performer in his rookie season. The receiver out of Arkansas has missed games in two separate occasions with injury (a toe injury in October and a concussion in December).

Brown also offered some props for Kevin Byard, the Titans' All-Pro safety and one of the few remaining starters in the defensive lineup on Thursday night. Byard had two interceptions of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in the first half.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 18

The Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football to end the NFL's regular season, the league announced Monday. The league announced the full schedule for Week 18 after announcing Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars as Saturday games one day prior. Detroit and Green Bay factor heavily into the 7-seed...
DETROIT, MI
The Tennessean

As Brad Gaines saw Damar Hamlin injury, he thought about Chucky Mullins — and Tee Higgins

Perhaps no one understands the agony Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins might have been feeling or was praying harder for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's recovery than Brad Gaines. Gaines found himself in an eerily similar situation to the incident that gripped the sports world when Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. ...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

In defense of the losing streak

Welcome to Talkin' Titans, the only newsletter willing to go to extreme lengths to play devil's advocate in defense of the Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’m going to try my best to convince you that the sky falling might actually be good for the people on the ground. The Titans are in an awful...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy