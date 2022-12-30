ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans' Joshua Dobbs throws first career TD in tight Dallas Cowboys game

By Chris Thomas, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
The first touchdown pass of Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs' NFL career made a game of it on Thursday Night Football.

Dobbs, signed by the Titans from the Detroit Lions practice squad Dec. 21, connected with Robert Woods on a 7-yard TD pass with 2:04 to play in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, cutting the Titans' deficit to 17-13 at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans, who were sitting several starters ahead of the next week's make-or-break game against Jacksonville, were 10-point underdogs against Dallas.

Dobbs, a former Tennessee Vols star, was making his first-career start on Thursday. A sixth-year career backup, Dobbs was 14-for-24 for 188 yards passing and the TD through three quarters.

He entered the game 10-for-17 for 45 yards and an interception in his career.

