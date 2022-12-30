Read full article on original website
thelundreport.org
Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care
Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
nbc16.com
Two-time fire survivor asks for help replacing her belongings
MEDFORD, Ore. — The season of giving doesn't stop after Christmas. This family, after surviving two fires in just as many years, is asking for your prayers and help to start this year. I don't want to be greedy. I just want to make sure she has what she...
nbc16.com
Martinez Frog Sanctuary coming to White City this summer
WHITE CITY, Ore. — One White City resident is doing all he can to save the native biodiverse ecosystem by creating a frog sanctuary in his backyard. I walk my dogs around the Hoover pond many times, but I began to notice that the frogs and tadpoles were on a decline and that’s when I got this bug of wanting to help out,” said Timothy Martinez, owner and operator of Martinez Frog Sanctuary.
Regional Missing Child Alert From DHS
(The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find Taylor Halbrook, age 16, a child in foster care who was reported missing from SE Portland Dec. 24, 2022. She is believed to be in danger. ODHS asks the public for help in the...
nbc16.com
All lanes reopened following Hwy 42 crash west of Winston
WINSTON, Ore. — UPDATE: All lanes of Oregon Hwy 42 are open west of Winston (MP 70) following an overnight crash, ODOT reported after 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Monday evening that a vehicle crash closed all lanes on OR-42, West of Winston near milepost 70; both east and westbound lanes are closed.
kqennewsradio.com
BICYCLIST TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, CITED FOR A TRAFFIC COLLISION
A bicyclist was taken to the hospital and was cited for a traffic collision in Roseburg Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:45 p.m. an SUV driver was stopped on Northwest Mulholland Drive waiting to turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. When the light turned green, the man started to make the turn and was struck on the passenger side near the tire, by a bicycle. The cyclist was traveling east on Garden Valley on the north side of the road. The rider did not abide the crosswalk sign for her to stop. Her bike slid and impacted the SUV.
Teen Goes Missing During County Fair
Jeremy BrightPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Jeremy Bright was a young and energetic teenager. The 14-year-old was going to be attending high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, and was very much looking forward to it. That summer, however, Jeremy and his sister were staying in Myrtle Point with their stepfather. Jeremy was going to be attending the Coos County Fair, which had come to his area in August of 1986. Jeremy called his mother Diane on August 14th. He was calling her to let her know that he was going to be leaving for the fair at 4:45 pm. He was going to the fair with his sister and a friend referred to as “Johnny Fish”. Jeremy did make it to the fair as witnesses saw him and Johnny walking around together. At a little before 10:00 pm that night, Jeremy met up with his stepfather to ask for some money. His stepfather, Olie, gave him the money and then watched as Jeremy left.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office warns community of new phone scam
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) has a warning for the local community, watch out for a new phone scam. According JCSO, they've received new reports of scam calls to local residents coming from a JCSO Sergeant Pines. During the call, JCSO says the scammers are asking for...
KDRV
Ruch shooting suspect arrested, victim now in stable condition
RUCH, Ore-- A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting in the Ruch area Saturday afternoon. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) detectives are still investigating the shooting that took place in the 400 block of China Gulch Road. Right now preliminary reports from JCSO...
nbc16.com
Sheriff: New Year's Eve shooting suspect charged with Attempted Murder
RUCH, Ore. — The suspect in a weekend shooting near Jacksonville has been charged, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect, Cassie Lyn Ryker, 70, of Ruch, has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. "This case is active and ongoing with...
KTVL
Felon arrested, drugs found after police chase on Interstate 5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after police discovered drugs in a car after a police chase on Interstate 5. According to police, officials attempted to stop 56-year-old Kenneth Murray at the Manzanita Rest area for a traffic violation on Dec. 22.
