ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 27

Jennifer Hamilton
2d ago

no, its not. this is more elitist distraction and division. a populace that hates each other will NOT stand together against the elites that hate them. and youre ALL buying into it

Reply
8
LMFRN
2d ago

This young generation of liberals and progressives have to conform to an ideological “cause”, otherwise they will be rejected.

Reply(8)
12
Domaorn
2d ago

what do you expect from a bunch of "pay attention to me" laptop libtards

Reply
19
Related
Washington Examiner

National Progressive Radio strikes again

NPR’s Morning Edition ran a segment on Monday that perfectly encapsulated the broadcaster’s left-wing assumptions, its determination to spread them, the contemptuous betrayal of its mission to represent varied views, and its modus operandi camouflaging propaganda as news. It’s worth documenting periodically lest we forget that this bias...
The Atlantic

The Mistakes Historians Make on Television

In the fall of 1998, as an assistant history professor recently out of graduate school, I was excited to get a call from a producer of a local CBS morning news show who had noticed a panel discussion I’d organized about the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. The producer asked me on the show to put the event in historical context. I of course accepted.
MSNBC

The incredibly unsubtle Amy Coney Barrett response that should worry LGBTQ Americans

A primary issue in 303 Creative v. Elenis, which the Supreme Court heard on Monday, is if a Christian website designer’s refusal to create sites for same-sex couples’ weddings violates Colorado’s public accommodations law by discriminating against those couples based on their status or if it is protected by the First Amendment. So it seemed like an incredible error when the designer’s lawyer admitted, initially, that the designer wouldn’t have a problem making a website for an opposite-sex couple who reject biblical definitions of marriage.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA

There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
The Standard

Judgment is coming soon!

I preach, and you preach, yet people don’t want to change. I have a great burden for souls. So many people are dying every day and don’t know Jesus. It really bothers me when a lot of people die at one time. However, it does not bother me when people mock me or talk about me when I preach the whole truth. I just want people to live for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy