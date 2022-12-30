SwabTek donates presumptive field test kits to Sacramento Sheriff K9 Association

(KTXL) — On Wednesday, SwabTek donated 30 SwabTek presumptive field test kits to the Sacramento Sheriff K9 Association.

According to the sheriff’s office, the kits included “screening tests for major narcotics classes such as Fentanyl analogs and other opiates, amphetamines, cocaine, and cannabinoids,” which will help keep K9s and deputies protected.

The FDA said that working dogs are more susceptible to narcotic poisoning because they are more likely to inhale or ingest them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.