WATE
Severe damage to Sevier County home
A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Public Safety Complex move-in to start in January
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - North Knoxville’s new 200,000 square-foot safety complex will get its first tenants in January. City officials released an update on the former St. Mary’s Hospital site, saying emergency agencies will be making the move over the next few months. First to move in will...
WATE
Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake
A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell's Ridge Access Area Saturday morning.
Knoxville church damaged by water line break on Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2015, a Knoxville church in a predominately Black community was damaged in a fire that was deliberately set. As they've continually tried to rebuild since then, the College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church has suffered damage again. A water line broke inside the building on Christmas,...
WATE
Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
KCSO corporal loses home in New Year's Eve fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office Corporal lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve in Union County. Lance Thomas says the fire destroyed his home and everything in it. Now, he, his wife and five others, including a baby, need clothes, shoes and supplies.
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
KPD: 3 shot during concert at Clinton Highway business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were shot at a business on Clinton Highway early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to My Canna Buds at 4956 Clinton Highway at around 2:20 a.m., KPD said. When law enforcement arrived, they located three gunshot victims who were...
2 bystanders rescue teen who fell through icy pond in Claiborne County
A male teen was rescued after he fell through the ice in a pond at Woodlake Golf Course, according to Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Sevierville home 'severely' damaged after New Year's Eve fire.
wcyb.com
Hikers rescued in Greene County
Greene County crews rescued two hikers in the Sampson Mountain wilderness near Horse Creek Park after efforts that lasted 16 hours Saturday. Authorities say the two had hiked during the day on Friday but called 911 after later realizing they would not make it to their car before dark. Rescuers...
wvlt.tv
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Sevierville home 'severely' damaged after New Year's Eve fire.
wvlt.tv
Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers for a K-9 officer that is having emerging medical issues. Deputy Alex LaRue said his K-9 Zak had been acting differently for the past two days. When LaRue took him to the veterinarian, they found a large mass in his abdomen, according to LaRue.
3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert
A rap concert in Knoxville ended in violence after three people were shot according to the Knoxville Police Department.
cbs17
Fisherman dies after falling into lake near NC mountains; son tried to save him
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. Around 7:54 a.m., Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water at the lake which is about 20 miles from the North Carolina border, according to the TWRA.
WATE
Psychologist dispels myths about suicide
Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide.
wvlt.tv
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
wvlt.tv
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
wvlt.tv
Weight loss drugs proven effective; costs remain high
New partnership aims to crack down on gun violence in Knoxville. Homicides have been on the rise in Knoxville the past few years. Now, city leaders are taking additional steps to try and reduce the violence.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’
University of Tennessee buildings suffer 'major damage'
