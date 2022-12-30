Sacramento County approves $3M for housing to help women experiencing homelessness

(KTXL) — An investment of $3 million will be going to transitional housing for women and children experiencing homelessness, Sacramento County said.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the money. The $3 million will go to Women’s Empowerment and give them the opportunity to lease 24 cottages.

According to the county, the cottages will be for families who have graduated from the employment-readiness program and can not yet afford housing. The money will also go toward services.

Women’s Empowerment offers a two-month employment-readiness and empowerment program, paid job training, childcare and support services, the county said.

“We cannot work on this issue in isolation, and we need good nonprofit partners that know the services that work to get people off the streets and into safe homes,” Supervisor Don Nottoli said in a press release. “Women’s Empowerment is a perfect choice to help us and help this community.”

The county said about 70% of women from the nonprofit’s program are able to get housing despite the current housing crisis.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit womens-empowerment.org .

