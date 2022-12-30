ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Detroit Red Wings put veteran forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday, two-plus weeks after he returned from the player assistance program set up by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. It also comes a week after he was assigned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins...
DETROIT, MI
WTOP

US beats Germany 11-1 in junior hockey quarterfinals

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Minnesota freshman Logan Cooley had three goals and an assist and UMass sophomore Ryan Ufko set up five goals as the United States beat Germany 11-1 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship. Red Savage, from Miami (Ohio), and Cutter...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOP

Lions looking forward to potentially playing for playoffs

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell drew a lot of chuckles after he was hired to coach the Detroit Lions nearly two years ago and got fired up talking about his players being so tough and resilient that they would bite off kneecaps. Campbell was the butt of...
DETROIT, MI
WTOP

Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton’s debut

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
PORTLAND, OR

