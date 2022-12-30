Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Wichita Eagle
76ers: Doc Rivers Calls Zion Williamson ‘Fast Shaq’
CJ McCollum was the New Orleans Pelicans’ MVP when playing against the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday, as he hit 11 three-pointers and generated over 40 points in the win. During Monday night’s rematch between the Sixers and the Pelicans on Monday in South Philly, it was Zion Williamson who was putting on a show for the Pelicans.
Wichita Eagle
LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson’s 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a monster performance on Monday night, exploding for 54 points in an overtime win vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Thompson has shown signs of his pre-injury form at times this season, but this certainly looked like prime Klay Thompson in every single way. Finishing...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Ranking Five 2023 Charlotte Hornets Free Agents For The Purple And Gold
At present, your 15-21 Los Angeles Lakers are currently facing off against the 10-27 Charlotte Hornets, in Charlotte, on the final leg of their five-game road trip. LA has gone a surprisingly respectable 2-2 thus far. Neither club looks exactly ready to compete for championships just yet. If the Lakers...
Wichita Eagle
Teams Showing Interest in Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard (Report)
Payton Pritchard's played in 23 of the 36 games he's been active for, as the start of his third NBA season has included 13 did not play - coach's decisions. Even when the former Oregon Duck gets in the game, most of his appearances have come in garbage time. Pritchard's averaging 9.9 minutes per contest, seeing his minutes decrease for the second-straight year.
Wichita Eagle
Opinion: Oklahoma City Should Add Another Center Out of Necessity
After Oklahoma City’s home loss to Joel Embiid and the 76ers, the Thunder’s glaring weaknesses seem to be looming large. An already thin front court, OKC is desperately missing the roster’s makeshift centers in Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, but even beyond the injuries, the Thunder’s lack of a true center is proving costly.
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Kelly Oubre Jr. to Undergo Surgery, Miss Several Weeks
As soon as someone returns from injury, the Charlotte Hornets see another man go down. That's been the theme of this season for a team that sits 10-28 38 games into the season. Tuesday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery...
Wichita Eagle
Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers look to start the new year off with a win as they host the New Orleans Pelicans. In their last time out, the Sixers cruised to a 115-96 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks in large part to an impressive showing from Joel Embiid. The Process...
Wichita Eagle
Injuries No Excuse for Raptors as Nearly Healthy Group Opens New Year with Loss to Pacers
The Toronto Raptors have had the same message for months now: Just wait until we're healthy. View the original article to see embedded media. It's an excuse they try not to use too often, but it's there. Pascal Siakam mentioned it back on December 18 after losing to the Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins-less Golden State Warriors. More recently, Fred VanVleet mentioned it Sunday, saying the team should get better as it gets healthier.
Wichita Eagle
A Glance at the Thunder’s First Two Games of 2023
OKC heads into 2023 with a 15-21 record, good for 12th place in the Western Conference. The Thunder are 2.5 games out of a play-in spot, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz standing in their way. Oklahoma City begins the new year with a rematch against the 2021-22...
Wichita Eagle
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams
View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside of his play that has drawn criticism by some college football...
