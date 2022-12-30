ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

76ers: Doc Rivers Calls Zion Williamson ‘Fast Shaq’

CJ McCollum was the New Orleans Pelicans’ MVP when playing against the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday, as he hit 11 three-pointers and generated over 40 points in the win. During Monday night’s rematch between the Sixers and the Pelicans on Monday in South Philly, it was Zion Williamson who was putting on a show for the Pelicans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson’s 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a monster performance on Monday night, exploding for 54 points in an overtime win vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Thompson has shown signs of his pre-injury form at times this season, but this certainly looked like prime Klay Thompson in every single way. Finishing...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Teams Showing Interest in Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard (Report)

Payton Pritchard's played in 23 of the 36 games he's been active for, as the start of his third NBA season has included 13 did not play - coach's decisions. Even when the former Oregon Duck gets in the game, most of his appearances have come in garbage time. Pritchard's averaging 9.9 minutes per contest, seeing his minutes decrease for the second-straight year.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Opinion: Oklahoma City Should Add Another Center Out of Necessity

After Oklahoma City’s home loss to Joel Embiid and the 76ers, the Thunder’s glaring weaknesses seem to be looming large. An already thin front court, OKC is desperately missing the roster’s makeshift centers in Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, but even beyond the injuries, the Thunder’s lack of a true center is proving costly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

BREAKING: Kelly Oubre Jr. to Undergo Surgery, Miss Several Weeks

As soon as someone returns from injury, the Charlotte Hornets see another man go down. That's been the theme of this season for a team that sits 10-28 38 games into the season. Tuesday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers look to start the new year off with a win as they host the New Orleans Pelicans. In their last time out, the Sixers cruised to a 115-96 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks in large part to an impressive showing from Joel Embiid. The Process...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Injuries No Excuse for Raptors as Nearly Healthy Group Opens New Year with Loss to Pacers

The Toronto Raptors have had the same message for months now: Just wait until we're healthy. View the original article to see embedded media. It's an excuse they try not to use too often, but it's there. Pascal Siakam mentioned it back on December 18 after losing to the Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins-less Golden State Warriors. More recently, Fred VanVleet mentioned it Sunday, saying the team should get better as it gets healthier.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

A Glance at the Thunder’s First Two Games of 2023

OKC heads into 2023 with a 15-21 record, good for 12th place in the Western Conference. The Thunder are 2.5 games out of a play-in spot, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz standing in their way. Oklahoma City begins the new year with a rematch against the 2021-22...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams

View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside of his play that has drawn criticism by some college football...
LOS ANGELES, CA

