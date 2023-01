Less than a week after earning a commitment from five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, Carolina reeled in yet another highly-regarded 2024 prospect. Four-star center James Brown, ranked as the No. 27 overall player in the country by 247 Sports, committed to Carolina on Monday. With Brown, Cadeau and four-star forward Drake Powell, UNC now has the No. 1 recruiting class for 2024.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO