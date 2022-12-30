MILLCREEK, Utah — A 36-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning by Unified Police in connection to a stabbing at Barbary Coast Saloon. According to the probable cause statement, the suspect, Jesse Alberto Sorensen, had been a customer throughout the evening. At one point, he was not allowed to order any more alcohol. The suspect became belligerent and was asked to leave the building.

