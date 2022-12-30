Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
LIVE BLOG: LSU vs. Purdue in Citrus Bowl
LSU returns an interception 99 yards for a touchdown. LSU 63-7. LSU Freshman QB Walker Howard comes in the ballgame & guides the Offense down the field. Derrick Davis Jr finishes the drive on a physical 12-yard touchdown run. LSU 56-7. Start 4th Quarter…. Purdue gets in the end zone...
brproud.com
Southern defeats TSU on buzzer-beater
HOUSTON, Tx – (BRPROUD) – The Southern University men’s basketball team opened SWAC conference play in thrilling fashion. The Jaguars defeated Texas Southern on a last-second buzzer-beater to win the game 77-76. The three-pointer from Tyrone Lyons sealed the victory for the Jaguars. The Jaguar will play...
brproud.com
Health, money and travel top Baton Rouge New Year’s resolutions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Along with ushering in the new year comes the list of resolutions – goals we set to build toward or achieve over the next 365 days. A lot of people in the capital area say they’re looking forward to a new start in 2023, and there are three common goals: fitness, wealth and traveling.
brproud.com
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
brproud.com
Woman’s Hospital welcomes first Baton Rouge baby of 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first baby at Woman’s Hospital was born less than 20 minutes into the new year. The hospital says Autumn Sanford was born at 12:16 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to the hospital, Autumn’s mother, Latrinda Stanford, didn’t expect to give birth until her due date on Jan. 15. The hospital gave the family a basket with books, supplies and a onesie that says, “First New Year Baby”.
brproud.com
Gyms bounce back after pandemic, new year brings uptick in memberships
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – At the start of 2023, a number of people are making resolutions and fitness is at the top of many a list. Crunch Fitness says this time of the year is their ‘Superbowl.’ Memberships are already up, which seems to be kicking off what Crunch hopes is a fresh start in 2023.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
brproud.com
West Baton Rouge Parish businesses support families of crash victims
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Students and teachers are scheduled to return to Brusly High School this week after two cheerleaders were killed in a crash involving a police officer on New Year’s Eve. On Monday night, people gathered on the high school football field to remember Maggie Dunn...
brproud.com
Acadian EMT dies in New Year’s I-10 crash: ‘We are heartbroken at this loss’
SLIDELL, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are sending messages of condolence and support following a fatal crash on New Year’s Day that claimed the life of a 36-year-old EMT. John Crow, 36, of Pascagoula, Mississippi, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop L.
brproud.com
Boil advisory in effect for some residents in Iberville Parish
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Utility Department is issuing a boil water advisory on Tuesday morning. If you live in the blue section seen in the attached picture, you must boil your water until further notice. Details about the boil water advisory are provided below courtesy of...
brproud.com
Brusly unites to honor two teens killed in New Year’s Eve crash
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD)–Hundreds of people gathered to remember Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill on the Brusly football field, where the two best friends created the fondest of memories. “They’re going to be missed so much,” said Jennifer Perkins, coach of Brusly High’s cheer team. “This team will never be...
brproud.com
Three displaced after apartment fire in Old South Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) were called to the scene of an apartment fire in Old South Baton Rouge Monday, January 2. BRFD says it was around 3:45 p.m. when the blaze was accidentally set in an apartment at 1701...
Comments / 0