Flagler County, FL

click orlando

1 hurt in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One person was hurt in a shooting in Daytona Beach, according to the police department. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of South Lincoln Street. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

2 killed, 4 hurt in shooting among large crowd in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department on Sunday announced it had begun investigating a shooting early that morning which left two people dead and four others hurt. The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, according to a news release. When the shooting happened, there was a large crowd of approximately 100 people in the area, police said. Locals were advised to stay clear of the area while law enforcement maintained its presence there.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Volusia beach ramps slowly reopen after hurricane damage, some could take longer

PONCE INLET, Fla. – Volusia County’s beaches are slowly reopening, with many ramps and walkovers still heavily damaged from the hurricanes. County leaders said they’re working as quickly as they can but after assessing the damage further in the last two weeks, they said it could be the spring or even summer before many approaches and ramps reopen.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

